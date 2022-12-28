IGNOU January Session 2023: Registration commences for ODL, online programs; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IGNOU January Session 2023: Registration commences for ODL, online programs; know required documents, other details 
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 9:09 PM IST

    Indira Gandhi National Open University has begun the IGNOU January 2023 session. Candidates who wish to apply for the January 2023 Fresh Admission Cycle can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and also on the IGNOU Samarth at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates must submit a set of documents and details while applying for IGNOU Admissions. 

     

    The deadline for fresh admissions for IGNOU January 2023 session is January 31, 2023, for ODL and online mode. The programmer's candidate can apply for are Masters's Degree, Post Graduate Degree, Diploma, Bachelor's Degree, or Certificate. 

    Reserved candidates are expected to pay the application fee. According to the notification, "The fee exemption option available to SC/ST students in a given admission cycle can only be used for one programme. If an applicant submits multiple applications claiming fee exemption, all of them will be rejected." Fees can be paid via credit card (Master/Visa), debit card (Master/Visa/Rupay), or net banking. To apply for the above-mentioned programmes, follow the below-mentioned steps here:

    IGNOU Registration 2023: know how to apply

    1) Navigate to the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in 

    2) Register yourself and key in the login details 

    3) Complete the application form and upload the required documents

    4) After that, make the payment of the application fees

    5) Submit the application 

    6) Download it and print a hard copy

    IGNOU Registration 2023: know the list of required documents

    1) Scanned photograph

    2) Scanned signature

    3) Scanned copy of age proof

    4) Relevant educational qualification

    5) Experience certificate (if any)

    6) Category certificate

    7) BPL certificate

    IGNOU registrations are held twice a year, and candidates must apply through the official website.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 9:09 PM IST
