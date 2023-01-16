UGC NET 2023: Application registration for December 2022 to conclude on January 17; know fees, other details

UGC NET 2023: Candidates can make changes to their application forms on January 19 and January 20, 2023. The exam centres will be announced in the first week of February 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the NTA's official website beginning in the second week of February 2023.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon complete the online application process for the National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams at the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, until January 17, 2023, at 5:00 pm.

Candidates can make changes to their application forms on January 19 and January 20, 2023. The exam centres will be announced in the first week of February 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the NTA's official website beginning in the second week of February 2023.

The UGC NET December 2022 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The exam will last three hours. The UGC NET December 2022 exam will be held in two shifts, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The UGC-NET December edition will be held via CBT for 83 subjects.

UGC-NET is a test used to determine Indian nationals' eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates can check the eligibility requirements, exam schedule, syllabus, and other information on the official website.

UGC NET December 2022: application fee

Applicants from the General/Unreserved category must pay a fee of Rs 1,100, while General-EWS/OBC-NCL applicants must pay a fee of Rs 550. Candidates from the SC/ST/PWD and third gender categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 275.

UGC NET December 2022: know the steps to apply

1) Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the 'UGC NET December 2022' application link on the homepage

3) Register and begin the process

4) Complete the form and make the payment

5) Download the form, and take a printout

