Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC NET 2023: Application registration for December 2022 to conclude on January 17; know fees, other details

    UGC NET 2023: Candidates can make changes to their application forms on January 19 and January 20, 2023. The exam centres will be announced in the first week of February 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the NTA's official website beginning in the second week of February 2023.

    UGC NET 2023: Application registration for December 2022 to conclude on January 17; know fees, other details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 7:27 PM IST

    The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon complete the online application process for the National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams at the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, until January 17, 2023, at 5:00 pm. 

    Candidates can make changes to their application forms on January 19 and January 20, 2023. The exam centres will be announced in the first week of February 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the NTA's official website beginning in the second week of February 2023.

    The UGC NET December 2022 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The exam will last three hours. The UGC NET December 2022 exam will be held in two shifts, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The UGC-NET  December edition will be held via CBT for 83 subjects.

    UGC-NET is a test used to determine Indian nationals' eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates can check the eligibility requirements, exam schedule, syllabus, and other information on the official website. 

    UGC NET December 2022: application fee
    Applicants from the General/Unreserved category must pay a fee of Rs 1,100, while General-EWS/OBC-NCL applicants must pay a fee of Rs 550. Candidates from the SC/ST/PWD and third gender categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 275.

    UGC NET December 2022: know the steps to apply 
    1) Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'UGC NET December 2022' application link on the homepage
    3) Register and begin the process
    4) Complete the form and make the payment 
    5) Download the form, and take a printout

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens; know steps to make changes

    Also Read: NBE FDST 2022 admit card to be released on January 13; Check details

    Also Read: IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card released; know steps to download, other details

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 7:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala University grants menstruation benefit to female students gcw

    Kerala University grants 'menstruation benefit' to female students

    JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens; know steps to make changes - adt

    JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens; know steps to make changes

    NBE FDST 2022 admit card to be released on January 13; know how to download - adt

    NBE FDST 2022 admit card to be released on January 13; Check details

    IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card released; know steps to download, other details - adt

    IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card released; know steps to download, other details

    KMAT Kerala 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, syllabus, other details - adt

    KMAT Kerala 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, syllabus, other details

    Recent Stories

    Delhi roadshow PM welcomed with Modi Modi chants showered with flowers watch gcw

    Delhi roadshow: PM welcomed with 'Modi, Modi' chants, showered with flowers

    football Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Al-Nassr's new star to captain Riyadh ST XI against PSG in friendly snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: Al-Nassr's new star to captain Riyadh ST XI against PSG in friendly

    Mumbai to record coldest weather as temperature likely to drop to 13 degree celsius today (december 16) - adt

    Mumbai to record coldest weather as temperature likely to drop to 13 degree celsius today

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reveals about her mother Sonia's 'struggle' - adt

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reveals about her mother Sonia's 'struggle'

    Sonu Sood slams a man to spit gutka in a viral video, says, 'Chal gutka phaink udhar' - WATCH vma

    Sonu Sood slams a man to spit gutka in a viral video, says, 'Chal gutka phaink udhar' - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon