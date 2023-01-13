JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens; know steps to make changes

JEE Main 2023: Candidates can also retrieve their JEE Main passwords if they have forgotten them. NTA has provided several options to reset the JEE Main 2023 January session password to gain access to the JEE Main passwords.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the JEE Mains 2023 application form. Candidates who have already registered and want to make changes to their application form can do so via the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application correction window is open and will close on January 14, 2023.

According to the official notification, "The National Testing Agency receives numerous requests from candidates to allow them to edit/modify their information in the JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1 Online Application Form." Additionally, the notice said that candidates can now change their forms until January 14 at 11:50 pm.

Registered candidates should go to the website and double-check their information. This is a one-time opportunity; candidates are advised to do the correction carefully, as there will be no further opportunities for correction, according to the notice.

Candidates can also retrieve their JEE Main passwords if they have forgotten them. NTA has provided several options to reset the JEE Main 2023 January session password to gain access to the JEE Main passwords. To retrieve their JEE Main forgotten passwords, candidates must enter their JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth.

JEE MAIN 2023: know how to make changes

1) Navigate to the official website of the JEE Main 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Login using the registered number and password

3) Click on the 'JEE Main correction in application form 2023 link' and move to make corrections

4) Read the instruction carefully and then move to the JEE Main correction window

5) The JEE Main 2023 application form will be on the screen

6) Make the changes according to your need and click on the submit

7) Take a printout of the form for future use

