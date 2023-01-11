Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card released; know steps to download, other details

    IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card: Candidates who register for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can access their admit cards through the IIT JAM website, jam.iitg.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2023 Exam will be held on February 12, 2023, and the results will be announced on March 22, 2023. 

    IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card released; know steps to download, other details - adt
    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 8:57 PM IST

    IIT Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, announced IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Candidates who register for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can access their admit cards through the IIT JAM website, jam.iitg.ac.in.

    The exam will be held on February 12, 2023, and the results will be announced on March 22, 2023. IIT JAM 2023 Exam is a computer-based test covering seven subjects: biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematical statistics, mathematics, and physics.

    IIT JAM Admit Card 2023: know steps to download
    1) Visit teh official website, jam.iitg.ac.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 link
    3) Key in the login details 
    4) After submission, the IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 will be on the screen
    5) Check the details and download it
    6) Take a print for further need

    IIT JAM 2023 marks will be used for admission for over 2300 seats by CFTIs, including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET. Visit the IIT JAM official website for the latest information.

    Candidates must note that they must carry a printout of their admit cards to their respective exam centres. Candidates who do not bring their admission cards will not be allowed to take the exam.

