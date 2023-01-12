NBE FDST 2022 admit card to be released on January 13; Check details

NBE FDST 2022: Once released, the admit card can be accessed through the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The FDST 2022 will be held via computer-based testing (CBT) on January 20, 2023, with the results announced on February 15, 2023.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022 admit card for BDS graduates on Friday, January 13, 2023. Once released, the admit card can be accessed via the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The FDST 2022 will be held via computer-based testing (CBT) on January 20, 2023, with the results announced on February 15, 2023.

Candidates will be notified by SMS or email alerts and website notices when the admit card is available on the NBEMS website. The FDST 2022 admission card will not be mailed to candidates. Candidates must print their admit cards from the website and attach their most recent passport-size photograph to the space provided on the admit card.

NBE FDST 2022: know how to download admit card

1) Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in, and natboard.edu.in

2) Check the NBE FDST 2022 admit card link on the homepage

3) On a new login page, enter the required credentials and enter

4) The FDST hall ticket will be on the screen

5) Download and take a printout

Candidates must report to the test venue's 'Reporting Counter' at the time specified on their admission card. To allow time for security checks, identity verification, and checking in for an examination, the reporting counter will close 30 minutes before the commencement of the test.

On the exam day, candidates must bring the FDST admit card and valid ID proof (PAN card, driving licence, voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar card). Candidates who have been issued admit cards will be permitted to enter the examination centre subject to meeting the documentary requirements.



