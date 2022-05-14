Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results declared, Check toppers list

    Students can check their results via cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, respectively.
     

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results declared - adt
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    The Chhattisgarh Board has released CGBSE class 10th and 12th Results 2022 on May 14, 2022. The CGBSE classes 10, and 12 results were released at 12 pm by Board officials. Candidates will be able to access the result link on the CGBSE's official website, cgbse.nic.in.

    Students must enter the roll number from their admit card to access the results. The minimum required marks to pass classes 10 and 12 are 33 per cent. 

    Also read: CGBSE Board result 2022: Here's how to check Class 10th, Class 12th result through SMS, DigiLocker

    Here are the names of the toppers of class 10th:
    Suman Patel of Raigarh has topped the CGBSE class 10 final examination for 2022.

    Rank 1, Suman Patel and Sonali Baforla. Rank 2, Ashifa Shah, Damini Verma, Jay Prakash Kashyap, Muskan Agrawal, Kahef Anjum, Kamlesh Sarkar. And Rank 3, Meenakshi Pradhan, Krish Kumar, Greetu Chandra, Harshika Chouradiya. 

    Suman Patel and Sonali Bala, the top two students in Class 10, received 98.67 per cent marks. Second place goes to those who scored 98.17 per cent.

    In the CG board classes 10 and 12 results for 2022, 71 students secured top ten positions.

    Here are the names of the toppers of class 12th:

    Kunti Sao secured first place by scoring 98.20 per cent, followed by Sanjana Verma in second place and Bimal Kumar in third place. Class 12 has an overall pass rate of 79.30 per cent.

    The toppers of this year's Chhattisgarh Board will be given a free helicopter ride. It was announced by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who stated, "Everyone wishes to travel by plane. A helicopter ride, I believe, will instill in children a desire to fly high in life's skies, and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goals." He is also confident that if students receive some unique motivation and a unique reward, their desire to succeed will grow.

    Approximately 8 lakh students took the class 10 and 12 board exams in March. Chhattisgarh Board has also launched a helpline number, 18002334363; students can call between 10:30 am and 5 pm to answer their results-related questions.

    Also read: CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results to be announced today, Know where, how to check
     

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
