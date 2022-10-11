Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi University admission 2022: First cut-off list on October 18, choice filling window extended

    The University of Delhi will be announcing its first-ever cut-off list based on CUET score on October 18. In total, there will be three rounds of lists and spot admissions, in case seats are still left vacant.

    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 9:12 AM IST

    The University of Delhi will be announcing its first-ever cut-off list based on CUET score on October 18. The cut-off lists will be known as CSAS allocation lists under the CUET procedure. There will be a total of three rounds of lists and spot admissions, in the case that seats are still available. The university has released the timetable and given students two additional days to enrol in the subject and college of their choosing. The choosing period will continue to be available until October 12.

    "The candidates are encouraged to take advantage of this extra time and may review their available preferences. They must make choices for Programs and Colleges based on the College-Program Preference counts. Candidates may also add extra Program + College Combinations throughout the extended time frame," DU noted in an official release.

    In order to maximise their chances of being allocated under the CSAS, the varsity said, "Candidates must pick the maximum Program plus College options provided to them by the University under the "Available Preferences."

    A Correction Window is also being provided to the candidates who have already completed phase I or phase II and wish to edit or modify certain fields. The corrective period will run through Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 4:59 PM. While modifications are permitted, the following modifications will not be permitted:

    Candidate’s Name
    Candidate’s Photograph
    Candidate’s Signature
    Candidate’s Gender
    Candidate’s Registered Email id
    Candidate’s Mobile number
    Candidate’s Category

    The candidates who did not select ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota while applying in Phase I of the CSAS will not be allowed to do so at this stage. Here's the full schedule:

    October 14 - Simulated List
    October 18 - First List
    October 19 - Acceptance of Seats, College Verification
    October 25 - Display of Vacant Seats
    October 30 - Second List
    November 4 - Display of Vacant Seats
    November 10 - Third List
    November 17 - Announcement of First Spot Allocation
    November 22 - Declaration of First Spot Allocation List

