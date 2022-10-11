Delhi University admission 2022: First cut-off list on October 18, choice filling window extended

The University of Delhi will be announcing its first-ever cut-off list based on CUET score on October 18. In total, there will be three rounds of lists and spot admissions, in case seats are still left vacant.

The University of Delhi will be announcing its first-ever cut-off list based on CUET score on October 18. The cut-off lists will be known as CSAS allocation lists under the CUET procedure. There will be a total of three rounds of lists and spot admissions, in the case that seats are still available. The university has released the timetable and given students two additional days to enrol in the subject and college of their choosing. The choosing period will continue to be available until October 12.

"The candidates are encouraged to take advantage of this extra time and may review their available preferences. They must make choices for Programs and Colleges based on the College-Program Preference counts. Candidates may also add extra Program + College Combinations throughout the extended time frame," DU noted in an official release.

In order to maximise their chances of being allocated under the CSAS, the varsity said, "Candidates must pick the maximum Program plus College options provided to them by the University under the "Available Preferences."

A Correction Window is also being provided to the candidates who have already completed phase I or phase II and wish to edit or modify certain fields. The corrective period will run through Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 4:59 PM. While modifications are permitted, the following modifications will not be permitted:

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Photograph

Candidate’s Signature

Candidate’s Gender

Candidate’s Registered Email id

Candidate’s Mobile number

Candidate’s Category

The candidates who did not select ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota while applying in Phase I of the CSAS will not be allowed to do so at this stage. Here's the full schedule:

October 14 - Simulated List

October 18 - First List

October 19 - Acceptance of Seats, College Verification

October 25 - Display of Vacant Seats

October 30 - Second List

November 4 - Display of Vacant Seats

November 10 - Third List

November 17 - Announcement of First Spot Allocation

November 22 - Declaration of First Spot Allocation List