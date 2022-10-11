TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Phase-2 registration begins; know schedule, process

The opportunity to enter web options will be available from October 12 to October 13. The preliminary seat allocation results will be released on October 16. Students selected for a seat must pay the tuition fee and self-report online between October 16 and October 18, 2022.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) started registration for the second phase of TS EAMCET counselling on Tuesday, October 11. While the online submission of candidates' basic information and payment of the processing fee will continue until October 12, certificate verification of candidates who have reserved a slot will be held on Wednesday, October 12. The official website for registering for TS EAMCET 2022 round 2 counselling is eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The chance to enter web options will be available between October 12 and October 13. The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on October 16. Shortlisted for seat allotment, students must pay the tuition fee and self-report online between October 16 and October 18, 2022.

Candidates must pay the processing fee before completing their registrations. After making the payment, you must check your payment status and confirm that you have reserved your spaces. The earlier contenders reserve their spots, the less likely all available spots will be filled. Candidates must understand that everything must be completed by tomorrow, October 12, 2022.

Candidates who qualified for the TS EAMCET 2022 and scored higher than the cut-off marks will be eligible to apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling.

Know the steps to register for the TS EAMCET Phase-2 Counselling:

1) Go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2) Click on the 'TS EAMCET counselling 2022' registration link

3) Complete the form on the next page

4) Now, upload the required documents

5) Check the details and submit

Know the schedule of the TS EAMCET Phase-2 Counselling:

1) Online registration, fee payment, and slot reservation - October 11 to October 12

2) Verification of certificate verification - October 12, 2022

3) Exercising options - October 12 to October 13

4) Options freezing - October 13, 2022

5) Provisional allotment of seats - October 16, 2022

6) Tuition fee payment and self-reporting - October 16 to October 18



