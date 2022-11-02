Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC NET 202: Final answer key released; know steps, marking scheme here

    According to the UGC NET Marking Scheme 2022, candidates will receive two marks for each correct answer, with no deductions for incorrect answers or unattempted questions.

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    The much-awaited final answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022, was released on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The National Testing Agency, NTA, released the final answer key. Candidates can view and download the UGC NET Final Answer Key PDF 2022 from the official website at www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

    The NTA is also expected to release the UGC NET Result 2022 for all phases soon. Refer to the downloading instructions for the final answer key provided below. After considering the valid objections raised by candidates regarding the provisional answer key, NTA has prepared the final answer key. The final answer key will determine the UGC NET Result 2022. 

    Know the steps to download the UGC NET Final Answer Key 2022: 
    1) Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    2) Click on the final answer link on the homepage 
    3) UGC NET Final Answer Key PDF 2022 will be displayed on the screen
    4) Check and download the answer key
    5) For further need, take a printout

    About the marking scheme of UGC NET 2022:
    According to the UGC NET Marking Scheme 2022, candidates will receive two marks for each correct answer, with no deductions for incorrect answers or unattempted questions.

    About passing marks of UGC NET 2022:
    To qualify for the UGC NET 2022 exam, candidates must meet the cut-off for their respective categories. UGC NET Cut-off 2022 is 40 per cent for general category candidates and 35 per cent for reserved category candidates.

    Also read: Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out; know how to check

    Also read: Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 declared; know steps; other details here

    Also read: JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here

