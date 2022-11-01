Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 declared; know steps; other details here

    Candidates who pass the exam will be permitted to take the DElEd courses across the state. Please visit the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in, to check the Pre DElEd Result 2022.
     

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 declared; know how to check; other details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 6:16 PM IST

    The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination, also known as the Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022, was released on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Rajasthan Department of Elementary Education (DElEd) has published the BSTC Pre DElEd result on its official website, panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates who took the exam can access the website and download their results. Candidates must enter the required credentials, such as their registration number and password, to access the DElEd result login.

    Candidates in the unreserved categories must obtain 50 per cent marks to qualify for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed exam, according to the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed qualifying criteria. Candidates in the reserved category must receive 45 per cent of the available marks. Candidates who pass the exam will be required to attend counselling based on their position on the merit list.

    Know how to download the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022: 

    1) Visit the official websites, panjiyakpredeled.in

    2) Click on the result link on the appeared homepage

    3) A new login page would open

    4) Key in the required credentials and then log in

    5) Check the Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022 

    6) Download the take a print out 

    Rajasthan DElEd held the Pre DELEd exam 2022 on October 8, 2022, and 5,99,249 candidates appeared for the exam. The Rajasthan DElEd question paper consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions and was administered on paper. According to the exam pattern released by the authorities, there is no provision for negative marking.

    Candidates who pass the exam will be permitted to take DElEd courses throughout the state. Please visit the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in, for more information on Pre DElEd Result 2022.

    Also Read: JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here

    Also Read: BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams 2023 schedule announced: Know how to register, fees, other details

    Also Read: CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023; Read official notice and other details here

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 6:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here - adt

    JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here

    Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 to be announced today here is how to check your scorecard gcw

    Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 to be announced today; here's how to check your scorecard

    BSEH Class 10th 12th exams 2023 schedule announced Know how to register fees other details gcw

    BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams 2023 schedule announced: Know how to register, fees, other details

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023 Read official notice and other details here gcw

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023; Read official notice and other details here

    IGNOU admission 2022 December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30 gcw

    IGNOU admission 2022: December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court directs to post pre-election freebies matter before three-judge bench; check details AJR

    Supreme Court directs to post pre-election freebies matter before three-judge bench; check details

    Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier to be summoned again for trial; report RBA

    Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier to be summoned again for trial; report

    PM Modi visits Gujarat's Morbi accident site; meets survivors at hospital - adt

    PM Modi visits Gujarat's Morbi accident site; meets survivors at hospital

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, England vs New Zealand: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race, twitter reacts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for in upcoming polls AJR

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon