Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 declared; know steps; other details here

Candidates who pass the exam will be permitted to take the DElEd courses across the state. Please visit the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in, to check the Pre DElEd Result 2022.

The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination, also known as the Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022, was released on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Rajasthan Department of Elementary Education (DElEd) has published the BSTC Pre DElEd result on its official website, panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates who took the exam can access the website and download their results. Candidates must enter the required credentials, such as their registration number and password, to access the DElEd result login.

Candidates in the unreserved categories must obtain 50 per cent marks to qualify for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed exam, according to the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed qualifying criteria. Candidates in the reserved category must receive 45 per cent of the available marks. Candidates who pass the exam will be required to attend counselling based on their position on the merit list.

Know how to download the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022:

1) Visit the official websites, panjiyakpredeled.in

2) Click on the result link on the appeared homepage

3) A new login page would open

4) Key in the required credentials and then log in

5) Check the Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2022

6) Download the take a print out

Rajasthan DElEd held the Pre DELEd exam 2022 on October 8, 2022, and 5,99,249 candidates appeared for the exam. The Rajasthan DElEd question paper consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions and was administered on paper. According to the exam pattern released by the authorities, there is no provision for negative marking.

