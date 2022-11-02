Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out; know how to check

KEA has announced the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 seat allotment result for round one for non-in-service candidates on its official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check their seat allocation by entering their PGET number.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the NEET PG 2022 round one allotment result on Wednesday, November 2. The round one allotment list is available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates must enter their PGET number and click submit to download their seat allotment at the kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA announced the revised schedule of NEET PG 2022 counselling on October 30. Candidates had until October 31 to exercise their options.

Know how to check the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 mock allotment result:

1) Visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

2) Click on the "PGET 2022 Medical/DNB first round allotment result (excluding in-service candidates)" link on the homepage

3) On the new page, key in the PGET number and submit

4) Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will appear

According to the Karnataka High Court's orders, PG counselling was halted, and the government has reserved 20 per cent of the government quota seats for in-service candidates through a notification.

On October 17, the Karnataka High Court stayed the counselling process and, on October 25, quashed the state government notification issued on October 6, 2022, which reduced the number of seats reserved for in-service candidates from 30 per cent to 15 per cent in the NEET PG examination 2022.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC allows candidates to change their nationality till October 29

Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC extends reporting for round 2 till October 28; know details



Also Read: NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court extends deadline for PG medical admissions till November 25