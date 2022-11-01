Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here

    Candidates should know that the NTA will administer the JNUEE PhD Exam starting December 7, 2022. On December 10, 2022, the exam will be completed. Candidates must apply for the entrance exam by filling out an application form, and the deadline is November 20, 2022.
     

    JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency has announced the schedule for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, or JNUEE, for admission to the PhD programme. Registration began on October 31, 2022, according to the schedule. Interested candidates can apply for the PhD programme at jnueexams.nta.nic.in.

    Candidates should know that the National Testing Agency will administer the JNUEE PhD Exam, NTA, starting December 7, 2022. On December 10, 2022, the exam will be completed. Candidates must apply for the entrance exam by filling out an application form, and the application deadline is November 20, 2022.

    Know important dates of the JNU PhD 2022: 
    1) Online registration - October 31 to November 20, 2022 (up to 5:00 pm)
    2) Last date of fee transaction - November 20, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)
    3) Correction in the application form - November 22 to November 24, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)
    4) Admit cards releasing - To be announced
    5) Examination dates - 7, 8, 9, and 10 December 2022
    6) Examination duration - 180 minutes ( Max 3 hours)
    7) Session's timing - 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

    Know how to apply for the JNU PhD 2022 entrance exam: 
    1) Visit the official website, jnuexams.nta.nic.in
    2) Click on the "JNUEE PhD 2022 online application form" link
    3) Go to the new registration and then sign in
    4) Complete the form, make the payment and upload the required documents
    5) Submit and download it 

    Know the schedule of JNUEE 2022: 
    1) December 7, 2022
    Session in the morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) - West Asian Studies, Economics, Planning, Visual Studies, Environmental Sciences, Social Exclusion, and Inclusive Policy

    Session in the afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) - Management, North East India Studies, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, Comparative Politics, and Political Theory

    2) December 8, 2022
    Session in the morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) - Persian, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Korean, Theatre and Performance Studies, and Physical Sciences.

    Session in the afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) - Political Studies, Regional Developments: Economics, European Studies, Biotechnology, Linguistics, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese Studies. 

    3) December 9, 2022
    Session in the morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) - Computer Sciences/ Microsystems, Historical Studies (Ancient, Medieval and Modern), Russian and Central Asian Studies, Molecular Medicine, Energy Studies Program, Hindi Translation.

    Session in the afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) - South Asian Studies, Inner Asia Studies, Life Sciences, Nano Sciences, and Indo-Pacific Studies.

    4) December 10, 2022
    Session in the morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) - Women's Studies, Philosophy, National Security Studies, Computational Biology, Cinema Studies.

    Session in the afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) - Regional Development: Geography, Sanskrit Studies, Informal Sector and Labour Studies, and Chemical Science.

    Candidates who have queries about JNUEE 2022 can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in.

    Also read: JNU admissions 2022: Second cut-off list to be released today, Here's how to check seat allotment list

    Also read: JNU UG Admission 2022: First merit list likely to be released today; know websites, key dates

    Also read: Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 to be announced today; here's how to check your scorecard

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 to be announced today here is how to check your scorecard gcw

    Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 to be announced today; here's how to check your scorecard

    BSEH Class 10th 12th exams 2023 schedule announced Know how to register fees other details gcw

    BSEH Class 10th, 12th exams 2023 schedule announced: Know how to register, fees, other details

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023 Read official notice and other details here gcw

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023; Read official notice and other details here

    IGNOU admission 2022 December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30 gcw

    IGNOU admission 2022: December TEE assignment submission deadline extended till Nov 30

    Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment list released here is how to check gcw

    Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment list released; here's how to check

    Recent Stories

    Asianet News Dialogues with Quess Corp Limited CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'We are in the best of times in the country'

    Karnataka Rajyotsava: KGF star Yash celebrates the glory of Karnataka day, shares flying Kannada flag RBA

    Karnataka Rajyotsava: KGF star Yash celebrates the glory of Karnataka day, shares flying Kannada flag

    Twitter logo carved into pumpkin Elon Musk celebrates Halloween in a unique way photo goes viral gcw

    Twitter logo carved into pumpkin: Elon Musk's Halloween photo goes viral

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa Pawan Singh BOLD bedroom romance in Choliya Mein Rasmalai goes viral RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom romance in “Choliya Mein Rasmalai” goes viral-WATCH

    Bus knocks down woman while trying to cross road in Delhi; horrific video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Bus knocks down woman while trying to cross road in Delhi; horrific video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon