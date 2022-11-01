JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here

Candidates should know that the NTA will administer the JNUEE PhD Exam starting December 7, 2022. On December 10, 2022, the exam will be completed. Candidates must apply for the entrance exam by filling out an application form, and the deadline is November 20, 2022.

The National Testing Agency has announced the schedule for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, or JNUEE, for admission to the PhD programme. Registration began on October 31, 2022, according to the schedule. Interested candidates can apply for the PhD programme at jnueexams.nta.nic.in.

Know important dates of the JNU PhD 2022:

1) Online registration - October 31 to November 20, 2022 (up to 5:00 pm)

2) Last date of fee transaction - November 20, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)

3) Correction in the application form - November 22 to November 24, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)

4) Admit cards releasing - To be announced

5) Examination dates - 7, 8, 9, and 10 December 2022

6) Examination duration - 180 minutes ( Max 3 hours)

7) Session's timing - 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Know how to apply for the JNU PhD 2022 entrance exam:

1) Visit the official website, jnuexams.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the "JNUEE PhD 2022 online application form" link

3) Go to the new registration and then sign in

4) Complete the form, make the payment and upload the required documents

5) Submit and download it

Know the schedule of JNUEE 2022:

1) December 7, 2022

Session in the morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) - West Asian Studies, Economics, Planning, Visual Studies, Environmental Sciences, Social Exclusion, and Inclusive Policy

Session in the afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) - Management, North East India Studies, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, Comparative Politics, and Political Theory

2) December 8, 2022

Session in the morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) - Persian, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Korean, Theatre and Performance Studies, and Physical Sciences.

Session in the afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) - Political Studies, Regional Developments: Economics, European Studies, Biotechnology, Linguistics, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese Studies.

3) December 9, 2022

Session in the morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) - Computer Sciences/ Microsystems, Historical Studies (Ancient, Medieval and Modern), Russian and Central Asian Studies, Molecular Medicine, Energy Studies Program, Hindi Translation.

Session in the afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) - South Asian Studies, Inner Asia Studies, Life Sciences, Nano Sciences, and Indo-Pacific Studies.

4) December 10, 2022

Session in the morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) - Women's Studies, Philosophy, National Security Studies, Computational Biology, Cinema Studies.

Session in the afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) - Regional Development: Geography, Sanskrit Studies, Informal Sector and Labour Studies, and Chemical Science.

Candidates who have queries about JNUEE 2022 can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in.

