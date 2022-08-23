CSIR UGC NET 2022 correction window shuts today; know how to make changes

Candidates will need their login credentials to access the CSIR UGC NET application forms, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines. All changes made today will be considered final, and the CSIR UGC NET edit window will not be reopened.

The correction window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, University Grants Commission, or CSIR UGC NET 2022 will close on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Candidates can make changes to their CSIR NET applications until today evening at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The steps and links for editing CSIR UGC net applications are provided below.

Candidates should know that all changes made up to today will be considered final, and the CSIR UGC NET edit window will not be reopened. Therefore, it is recommended that details be double-checked before submitting the changes.

According to National Testing Agency, NTA guidelines, candidates need their login credentials to access the CSIR UGC NET application forms. They can also refer to the sequential process and direct links.

Know how to make changes in the CSIR UGC NET 2022:

1) Candidates must visit the website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the 'Correction for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022' link

3) On a new page, key in the required credentials

4) Your CSIR UGC NET application correction will open

5) Make the required changes and save

6) Check the changes and then submit

NTA has informed candidates that CSIR UGC NET admit cards will be available soon. According to the information, the Joint CSIR UGC NET exam will be held for everyone from September 16 to 19, 2022. For more information, please keep an eye on the official website.

Also Read: UGC NET 2022 admit cards released; know how to download, other details

Also Read: UGC NET 2022: Application deadline ends today, Know details

Also Read: UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency announces dates, exam scheduled for July, August



