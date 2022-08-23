Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CSIR UGC NET 2022 correction window shuts today; know how to make changes

    Candidates will need their login credentials to access the CSIR UGC NET application forms, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines. All changes made today will be considered final, and the CSIR UGC NET edit window will not be reopened.
     

    CSIR UGC NET 2022 correction window shuts today; know how to make changes - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 5:52 PM IST

    The correction window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, University Grants Commission, or CSIR UGC NET 2022 will close on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Candidates can make changes to their CSIR NET applications until today evening at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The steps and links for editing CSIR UGC net applications are provided below.

    Candidates should know that all changes made up to today will be considered final, and the CSIR UGC NET edit window will not be reopened. Therefore, it is recommended that details be double-checked before submitting the changes.

    According to National Testing Agency, NTA guidelines, candidates need their login credentials to access the CSIR UGC NET application forms. They can also refer to the sequential process and direct links.

    Know how to make changes in the CSIR UGC NET 2022:
    1) Candidates must visit the website, csirnet.nta.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'Correction for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022' link
    3) On a new page, key in the required credentials
    4) Your CSIR UGC NET application correction will open 
    5) Make the required changes and save 
    6) Check the changes and then submit 

    NTA has informed candidates that CSIR UGC NET admit cards will be available soon. According to the information, the Joint CSIR UGC NET exam will be held for everyone from September 16 to 19, 2022. For more information, please keep an eye on the official website.

    Also Read: UGC NET 2022 admit cards released; know how to download, other details

    Also Read: UGC NET 2022: Application deadline ends today, Know details

    Also Read: UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency announces dates, exam scheduled for July, August


     

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 5:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card released; know website, guidelines - adt

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card released; know website, guidelines here

    AP PGCET 2022 exam dates announced, to begin from September 3; hall tickets to be out on August 25 - adt

    AP PGCET 2022 exam dates announced, to begin from September 3; hall tickets to be out on August 25

    China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa snt

    China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa

    TS ICET 2022: Result date postponed; new date soon, other details here - adt

    TS ICET 2022: Result date postponed; new date soon, other details here

    TN class 10 supplementary result 2022 out soon; know websites, other details - adt

    TN class 10 supplementary result 2022 out soon; know websites, other details

    Recent Stories

    Wasim Akram: To compare Babar Azam with Virat Kohli at this stage is too early-ayh

    Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Who is the better batter? Wasim Akram shares strong opinion

    Release Anubrata Mondal otherwise...: West Bengal special CBI judge gets threat letter

    Release Anubrata Mondal otherwise...: West Bengal special CBI judge gets threat letter

    SpiceJet seek funds from Airlines, other parties; to add seven planes by Dec-end: Ajay Singh - adt

    SpiceJet seek funds from Airlines, other parties; to add seven planes by Dec-end: Ajay Singh

    Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her voluptuous body in white dress RBA

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her voluptuous body in white dress (Pictures)

    5 tips that will protect you from a heart attack gcw

    5 tips that will protect you from a heart attack

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon