    UGC NET 2022: Application deadline ends today, Know details

    Online application forms are available until May 30, and the correction facility will be open from May 31 to June 1.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 30, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    The University Grants Commission UGC NET 2022 application deadline ends on Monday, May 30. Candidates who wish to register for the UGC NET 2022 examination can fill in the online application form by 5 pm on Monday. The fee can be paid by midnight. For the latest update, visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

    Candidates should be aware that the deadline for the UGC NET 2022 application form was extended from May 24 due to requests. There is little chance of further extension. Online application forms are available until May 30, and the correction facility will be open from May 31 to June 1.

    Candidates who have already submitted applications but wish to make changes must wait for the correctional facility to open. Once submitted, applications can only be edited during that period.

    Meanwhile, those who have completed the application but have not yet paid the fee must do so by 11:50 pm on Monday, May 30, 2022. The fee can only be paid online using credit cards, debit cards, net banking, or UPI payments. Applications received without fees will be rejected outright.

    UGC NET 2022 is tentatively scheduled for July for the merged December 2021 and June 2022. The NTA has not yet released the exam dates. Dates are expected to be announced on the official website soon. 

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
