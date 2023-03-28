Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: Deadline ends today for 1553 Junior Lineman posts; know age limit, application fees

    TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: The deadline for applying online for the position of Junior Lineman at Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) is today. Eligible candidates can register for the positions at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in. 
     

    TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: Deadline ends today March 28 for 1553 Junior Lineman posts; know age limit, application fees - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 5:21 PM IST

    The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) will conclude the application procedure for Junior Lineman positions on Tuesday, March 28. Candidates who still need to register can do so at www.tssouthernpower.com. From April 1 to April 4, applicants can change their applications. This recruitment campaign will fill a total of 1553 Junior Lineman positions.

    The registration process began on March 8, 2023, and will conclude on March 28, 2023. Applicants may update their applications from April 1 to April 4. The exam will be conducted on April 30, and hall tickets will be available on April 24.

    TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: know application fees
    Applicants must pay a processing fee of Rs 200 for their online application. In addition, the applicants must submit the Rs 120 examination fee. EWS and SC/ST/BC candidates are exempt from paying the examination fees.

    TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: know eligibility criteria
    1) About the age limit
    The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum is 35 years as of January 1, 2023. For SC/ST/BC/EWS candidates, the maximum age limit can be relaxed by up to 5 years.

    2) About educational qualifications
    Must have SSLC/SSC/10th Class with ITI qualification in Electrical Trade/Wireman or two years of Intermediate Vocational training in Electrical Trade.

    TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: know the selection process
    A written exam will be conducted, followed by a pole climbing test. Only candidates who pass the Pole Climbing Test and fall within the zone of selection within the notified vacancies will be considered for appointment to the office of JLM.

    TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: know how to apply 
    1) Navigate to the official website, www.tssouthernpower.com
    2) Go to the career tab on the homepage and make the payment button for Junior Lineman 2023
    3) After the payment, fill out the application form 
    4) Upload necessary documents and submit
    5) Download and take a printout

    Also Read: MAH CET 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell released admit card for BEd CET; know steps to check

    Also Read: AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration deadline extended until April 3; know all changes, steps to check

    Also Read: UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2022 for Phase 3 released on upsc.gov.in; know steps to check

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MAH CET 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell released admit card for BEd CET; know steps to check - adt

    MAH CET 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell released admit card for BEd CET; know steps to check

    AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration deadline extended until April 3; know all changes, steps to check - adt

    AIIMS INI CET 2023 registration deadline extended until April 3; know all changes, steps to check

    UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2022 for Phase 3 released on upsc.gov.in; know dates here - adt

    UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2022 for Phase 3 released on upsc.gov.in; know steps to check

    LU Admission 2023: Application process begins for UG admission; know exam dates, other details - adt

    LU Admission 2023: Application process begins for UG admission; know exam dates, other details

    JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria - adt

    JIIT Noida admissions 2023 begins for BTech programme; know fees, eligibility criteria

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Bayliss reveals ploy to end Punjab Kings title drought; bats for Dhawan's India comeback snt

    IPL 2023: Bayliss reveals ploy to end Punjab Kings title drought; bats for Dhawan's India comeback

    Another Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Canada, second incident in March AJR

    Another Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Canada, second incident in March

    Huawei Mate X3 foldable phone teased its impressive Here is what we know gcw

    Huawei Mate X3 foldable phone teased & it's impressive; Here's what we know

    IPL 2023: CSK's Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl, to play as specialist batter due to knee injury snt

    IPL 2023: CSK's Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl, to play as specialist batter due to knee injury

    Mystery continues over cycle polo player Nida Fathima's death; Final autopy report awaited

    Mystery continues over cycle polo player Nida Fathima's death; Final autopsy report awaited

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon