TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: Deadline ends today for 1553 Junior Lineman posts; know age limit, application fees

TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: The deadline for applying online for the position of Junior Lineman at Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) is today. Eligible candidates can register for the positions at tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) will conclude the application procedure for Junior Lineman positions on Tuesday, March 28. Candidates who still need to register can do so at www.tssouthernpower.com. From April 1 to April 4, applicants can change their applications. This recruitment campaign will fill a total of 1553 Junior Lineman positions.

The registration process began on March 8, 2023, and will conclude on March 28, 2023. Applicants may update their applications from April 1 to April 4. The exam will be conducted on April 30, and hall tickets will be available on April 24.

TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: know application fees

Applicants must pay a processing fee of Rs 200 for their online application. In addition, the applicants must submit the Rs 120 examination fee. EWS and SC/ST/BC candidates are exempt from paying the examination fees.

TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: know eligibility criteria

1) About the age limit

The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum is 35 years as of January 1, 2023. For SC/ST/BC/EWS candidates, the maximum age limit can be relaxed by up to 5 years.

2) About educational qualifications

Must have SSLC/SSC/10th Class with ITI qualification in Electrical Trade/Wireman or two years of Intermediate Vocational training in Electrical Trade.

TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: know the selection process

A written exam will be conducted, followed by a pole climbing test. Only candidates who pass the Pole Climbing Test and fall within the zone of selection within the notified vacancies will be considered for appointment to the office of JLM.

TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: know how to apply

1) Navigate to the official website, www.tssouthernpower.com

2) Go to the career tab on the homepage and make the payment button for Junior Lineman 2023

3) After the payment, fill out the application form

4) Upload necessary documents and submit

5) Download and take a printout

