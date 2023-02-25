All India Council of Technical Education launches portal for QIP admissions 2023; check details

QIP will enable serving faculty members of AICTE-approved institutions to pursue master's and PhD programmes at prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and others.

The chairman of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Professor T G Sitharam, on Saturday, February 25, launched the portal for Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) admission 2023. The deadline to apply online for QIP 2023 admission is March 25, 2023. QIP will enable serving faculty members of AICTE-approved institutions to pursue masters and PhD programmes at prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and others.

While launching the portal, Sitharam said, "I am delighted to launch AICTE Quality Improvement Programme Admission Portal for QIP admission 2023." This portal will assist thousands of faculty from AICTE-approved institutions in pursuing PhD/MTech/ME from IISc/IITs/NITs, enriching teaching-learning across different institutions in India."

Additionally, he explained that the employees in the management and commerce sectors have benefited from Executive MBA; therefore, AICTE strived to easily disseminate such a service in the educational sector to enable the concerned professionals to avail of similar benefits in practice.

QIP 2023: know centres

1) IIT/IISC - 18 (17 IIT + 1 IISC)

2) NIT - 18

3) IIM - 4

4) Central University - 4

5) Deemed to be University - 2

6) State University - 13

7) Colleges - 27

QIP Admission 2023: Course-based Departments

1) PhD course on offers in IITs - 283

2) MTech or ME courses on offer in IITs - 81

3) PhD courses on offer in NITs - 183

4) MTech courses on offer in NITs - 101

5) PhD courses on offer in IIMs - 31

6) PhD courses on offer in all QIP centres - 782

7) MTech or ME courses on offer in all QIP centres - 322

