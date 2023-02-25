ICSI CS June 2023: Registration process to commence from February 26 at icsi.edu; know schedule

ICSI CS June 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will begin the registration for the June 2023 session starting on Sunday, February 26. Candidates can register for the ICSI CS June 2023 exam at the official website at icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin the registration process for the June 2023 session starting on Sunday, February 26. Candidates can register for the ICSI CS June 2023 exam at the official website at icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams for the June session will be held between June 1 to June 10 from 9:00 am to noon. The institute has set aside June 11, 12, 13, and 14 for emergencies.

ICSI CS June 2023: Know steps to apply

1) Navigate to the official website, icsi.edu

2) Click on the 'ICSI CS June 2023 Registration' link on the homepage

3) Log in with your credentials and complete the application form

4) Upload the required documents

5) Make the payment of the form

6) Save the application form

ICSI CS June 2023: Know the schedule

1) February 26, 2023 - ICSI CS June session 2023 applications commence

2) March 25, 2023 - Last day to submit an exam centre enrollment application without a late fee

3) April 9, 2023 - Last day to submit an exam centre enrollment application with a late fee

4) May 1, 2023 - Date for applying for paper-based exemption based on higher qualification for ICSI June session

5) May 1, 2023 - Last day to cancel a centre, medium, or module

6) May 31, 2023 - Applications acceptance for executive/professional program admission (for appearing in All modules in December 2023 Examination)

ICSI released the December 2022 exam results for CS Executive and CS Professional on Saturday, February 25. Kinjal Ajmera ranked first in the CS Executive December 2022 exam, while Chiraag Agarwal ranked first in the ICSI CS Professional December 2022 exam.

Also Read: ICSI CS Result 2022: CS Executive December 2022 result declared on icsi.edu; know toppers here

Also Read: ICSI CS Result 2022: CS professional result announced, check toppers list

Also Read: GATE 2023: Answer key objection window closes today; result to be out on March 16