    Telangana synonymous with hard work and dedication: PM Modi on state's Formation Day

    Telangana Formation Day celebrations will be held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi beginning at 6 pm. 
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

    On the occasion of Telangana's formation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the state's people. PM Modi stated that the southern state's people are "synonymous with hard work and dedication" to "national progress" and that the state's culture is "world-renowned." "Greetings to my Telangana sisters and brothers on the state's formation day." Telangana is synonymous with hard work and unparalleled commitment to national progress. The state's culture is world-renowned. "I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter on Thursday. 

     

    Wishing the state people on the same occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings, stating, "Happy Statehood Day, Telangana! Blessed with a rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as an industrial hub. I hope it continues to prosper and fulfil people's dreams."

     

    The Congress party, through its official Twitter account, wishes the people of the state, "Best wishes to the people of Telangana. The state fought to make dreams come true," and Congress "fought alongside." "On this auspicious occasion, we extend our warmest greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana. You shed blood and tears to make your dream a reality. You fought, and Congress fought alongside you to ensure that your dreams were realised. We will continue to do so regardless of what happens," the party wrote. 

     

    According to union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Formation Day celebrations will be held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi beginning at 6 pm. The chief guest will be Home Minister Amit Shah, he added.

    On June 2, 2014, Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and granted statehood. The formation represents the victory of the Telangana Movement, which forced the division of the then-Andhra Pradesh.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
