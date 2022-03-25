Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana TET 2022 notification out; know exam date, eligibility criteria and more

    The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 has been announced by the Department of School Education. According to the department's statement, the TS TET test will be taken on June 12.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 9:08 AM IST

    The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 has been announced by the Department of School Education. According to the department's statement, the TS TET test will be taken on June 12. From March 25, qualified and interested applicants can get the complete notice from the official website — tstet.co.in. Candidates should keep in mind that applications may only be filed online from March 26 to April 12.

    The Department of School Education's official notification read: "Online applications are invited from candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII in schools in Telangana State for appearance in the 1st Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TSTET-2022) to be conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana in all districts of the state."

    Validity of qualifying certificate: The Telangana government has also extended the validity duration of TET qualifying certificates to indefinite time. This clause will take effect on the day of implementation of the TET guidelines, which is February 11, 2011, according to the announcement.

    Eligibility criteria: Candidates with a bachelor of education/bachelor of education (special education) and a graduation with at least 50% marks (45% in the case of SC/ST/BC differently abled) are also allowed to apply, according to the revised standards.

    All candidates who hold a D.Ed., B.Ed., or equivalent qualification, and candidates pursuing the final year of the said courses during the academic year 2021-2022 with the required percentage of marks obtained as specified in the TSTET information bulletin.

