GUJCET 2023 Admit Card released on gujcet.gseb.org; know steps to download, exam guidelines

GUJCET 2023 Admit Card: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board issued the GUJCET 2023 Admit Card on March 23. Candidates appearing for the GUJCET 2023 Exam can get their admit cards from the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2023 Exam will be held on April 3, 2023. Candidates registered for the exam can access their admit card by entering their registration number and password. Everyone is recommended to download the admit card sooner.

Candidates should note that the exam will be conducted on April 3, 2023, and that all students must bring the admit card and a valid picture ID on the exam day. Candidates can enter the examination hall if they have a GUJCET 2023 admit card.

The GUJCET 2023 Exam will include Chemistry, State of Matter, Solutions, Electrochemistry, General Principles and Processes of Elements Isolation, Physics, and Maths.

GUJCET 2023 admit card: know the steps to download

1) Navigate to the official website at gujcet.gseb.org

2) Click on the 'Click here to Download GUJCET 2023 Hall Ticket' link

3) Key in your registered mobile number and date of birth

4) The admit card will be on the screen; cross-check it

5) Download the card and take a printout

Candidates should check the official website for the test date, syllabus, pattern, instructions, and more information. Keep your admit card in a secure place for future reference. The page will be updated with the most recent GUJCET 2023 information.

