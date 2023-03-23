Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GUJCET 2023 Admit Card released on gujcet.gseb.org; know steps to download, exam guidelines

    GUJCET 2023 Admit Card: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board issued the GUJCET 2023 Admit Card on March 23. Candidates appearing for the GUJCET 2023 Exam can get their admit cards from the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.
     

    GUJCET 2023 Admit Card released on gujcet.gseb.org; know steps to download, exam guidelines - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 6:32 PM IST

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board issued the GUJCET 2023 Admit Card on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Candidates appearing for the GUJCET 2023 Exam can get their admit cards from the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

    The GUJCET 2023 Exam will be held on April 3, 2023. Candidates registered for the exam can access their admit card by entering their registration number and password. Everyone is recommended to download the admit card sooner. 

    Candidates should note that the exam will be conducted on April 3, 2023, and that all students must bring the admit card and a valid picture ID on the exam day. Candidates can enter the examination hall if they have a GUJCET 2023 admit card. 

    The GUJCET 2023 Exam will include Chemistry, State of Matter, Solutions, Electrochemistry, General Principles and Processes of Elements Isolation, Physics, and Maths.

    GUJCET 2023 admit card: know the steps to download 
    1) Navigate to the official website at gujcet.gseb.org
    2) Click on the 'Click here to Download GUJCET 2023 Hall Ticket' link
    3) Key in your registered mobile number and date of birth
    4) The admit card will be on the screen; cross-check it 
    5) Download the card and take a printout

    Candidates should check the official website for the test date, syllabus, pattern, instructions, and more information. Keep your admit card in a secure place for future reference. The page will be updated with the most recent GUJCET 2023 information.

    Also Read: TISSNET 2023 Result for MA and PG courses released; know how, where to check

    Also Read: AP PECET 2023: Registration process commences today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know steps to apply

    Also Read: UGC NET answer key 2023 to be released soon; know qualifying marks, other details

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 6:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Accenture to lay off 19,000 employees amid worsening global economic outlook - adt

    Accenture to lay off 19,000 employees amid worsening global economic outlook

    TISSNET 2023 Result for MA and PG courses released; know how, where to check - adt

    TISSNET 2023 Result for MA and PG courses released; know how, where to check

    Maharashtra govt to form panel to resolve issues over non-payment of fees in private schools - adt

    Maharashtra govt to form panel to resolve issues over non-payment of fees in private schools

    AP PECET 2023: Registration process commences today March 23 on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know steps to apply - adt

    AP PECET 2023: Registration process commences today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know steps to apply

    UGC NET answer key 2023 to be released soon; know qualifying marks, other details - adt

    UGC NET answer key 2023 to be released soon; know qualifying marks, other details

    Recent Stories

    On Shaheed Diwas 2023 Bhagat Singh death warrant surfaces on social media Check out gcw

    On Shaheed Diwas 2023, Bhagat Singh's death warrant surfaces on social media; Check out

    Windaddy Review: Windaddy Live Casino

    Windaddy Review: Windaddy Live Casino

    Jawan Will Nayanthara wear bikini just like Deepika Padukone in Pathaan? Read this RBA

    Jawan: Will Nayanthara wear bikini just like Deepika Padukone in Pathaan? Read this

    football Cristiano Ronaldo to Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Top 5 players to watch out for during international break-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Top 5 players to watch out for during international break

    CONFIRMED OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India to launch on April 4 here is what we know gcw

    CONFIRMED! OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India to launch on April 4

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon