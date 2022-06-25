TS Ed.CET, PGCET 2022: Registration date for TS Ed.CET, PGCET extended; Check details here

The Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test-2022 will be held from July 29 to August 1, 2022, while the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2022 will be held on July 26 and 27, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the examinations should visit the appropriate official websites.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the TS PGCET 2022 and TS Ed CET 2022 examinations. According to the notification, the application deadline for the PGCET and Ed CET exams has been extended till June 30, 2022. Applicants should register on or before the deadline by visiting the official website-tsche.ac.in.

Here's how you can apply

Visit the official site of PGCET or Ed.CET.

Click on Application Fee payment link and make the payment of application fees.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation sheet and save a physical copy for future reference.

Fees: Applicants for the TS PGCET 2022 must pay an application fee of Rs. 1000, while those for the TS Ed CET 2022 must submit a cost of Rs. 650. Online payment methods are available.

The TS PGCET is held for applicants seeking admission to Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Pharmacy at the Graduate level (Pharm-D). The TS Ed CET is held for applicants seeking admission to the two-year B.Ed Regular Course in Telangana State Colleges of Education.