TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key to be released on July 26; know how to download, qualifying marks here

Osmania University in Hyderabad will release the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 answer key on Tuesday, July 26. Once available, candidates can download the LAWCET 2022 answer key from the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Osmania University will release the master question papers and response sheets along with the Telangana LAWCET primary key.

Candidates may file objections to the TS LAWCET answer key between July 26 and July 28, 2022. The university will announce the outcome in the first week of August 2022. Candidates must obtain a minimum of 42 out of 120 points to qualify for the LAWCET entrance exam (35 per cent). However, for SC and ST candidates, there is no minimum qualifying mark for ranking.

Know how to download the TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key:

1) Go to the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in

2) Click on the 'TS LAWCET 2022 Preliminary Key' link on the homepage

3) On the new page, key in the required credentials such as log-in details and submit

5) TS LAWCET preliminary key will appear on the screen

6) Download it and take a printout

Know the tie-breaker rules of TS LAWCET 2022:

1) In case of a tie, the marks obtained by a candidate in TS LAWCET Part-C will be considered

2) If the tie still exists, the marks obtained in Part-B of the TS LAWCET will be considered

3) If the tie still exists, the candidate's rank and age seniority may be taken into account at the time of admission

The TS LAWCET 2022 rank is only valid for admission to 3-year or 5-year Law programmes in the academic year 2022-2023.

