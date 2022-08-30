Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana, TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, steps to check here

    Students who took the Telangana Inter Supply Exams 2022 can now view their results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TSBIE held the TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 from August 1 to August 10, 2022. The EAMCET exam results for second-year students have also been released.

    TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 declared; know websites, steps to check here - adt
    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 on Tuesday, August 30. Students who took the Telangana Inter Supply Exams 2022 can now access their results on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

    The TS Inter Supply Results 2022 were released today for 2nd-year intermediate students to facilitate the TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 process. Students can check their TS Inter Supply Results for the second year by following the steps outlined below.

    Know how to check the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022:
    1) Go to the website of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, tsbie.cgg.gov.in
    2) Click on the IPE Supplementary Results 2022 link on the homepage
    3) Key in the credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, etc
    4) The TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 will be on the screen 
    5) Download and take a print 

    If students cannot access the official website, the results will be posted on the results portal, results.cgg.gov.in. Telangana Inter Supply Result 2022 will also be available on third-party websites such as manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.

    The TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 were held by the TSBIE from August 1 to 10, 2022. The results of eligible second-year students who passed the EAMCET exam have also been released.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
