TS EAMCET result 2022 declared; Lohith Reddy, Neha Juturi tops EAMCET results; Know all toppers here

TS EAMCET Results 2022 have been declared! Along with it, the TS EAMCET Toppers List has also been released. For the Engineering Stream, Lohith Reddy has topped the exam. Neha Juturi has topped the EAMCET Result for the AM Stream. Here's a complete merit list.

TS EAMCET Results 2022 have been declared today, August 12, 2022! The TS EAMCET 2022 toppers list has also been released along with the results. Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy Pollu took top place in the TS EAMCET 2022 Engineering Stream, while Neha Juturi took first place in the Agriculture and Medical Stream.

The Telangana State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, announced the EAMCET Results 2022 during a press conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad.

Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy Pollu, who has topped the EAMCET Results 2022 TS for the Engineering stream, came in first place, followed by Sai Deepthika Nakka in second place.

Neha Juturi earned the top spot in the EAMCET Result 2022 TS for the Agriculture and Medical, AM Stream, followed by Rohit Vantaku in second place.

According to statistics, the overall pass rate for the Engineering stream was 80.41 percent and the overall pass rate for the AM stream was 88.34 per cent.

Here's how to download the score card: