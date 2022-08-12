Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS EAMCET result 2022 declared; Lohith Reddy, Neha Juturi tops EAMCET results; Know all toppers here

    TS EAMCET Results 2022 have been declared! Along with it, the TS EAMCET Toppers List has also been released. For the Engineering Stream, Lohith Reddy has topped the exam. Neha Juturi has topped the EAMCET Result for the AM Stream. Here's a complete merit list.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    TS EAMCET Results 2022 have been declared today, August 12, 2022! The TS EAMCET 2022 toppers list has also been released along with the results. Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy Pollu took top place in the TS EAMCET 2022 Engineering Stream, while Neha Juturi took first place in the Agriculture and Medical Stream. 

    The Telangana State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, announced the EAMCET Results 2022 during a press conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad.

    Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy Pollu, who has topped the EAMCET Results 2022 TS for the Engineering stream, came in first place, followed by Sai Deepthika Nakka in second place.

    1. Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy Pollu   
    2. Sai Deepthika Nakka    
    3. Karthikeya Polisetty    
    4. Jalajakshi Palli    
    5. Hima Vamsi Menda    

    Neha Juturi earned the top spot in the EAMCET Result 2022 TS for the Agriculture and Medical, AM Stream, followed by Rohit Vantaku in second place.

    1. Neha Juturi    
    2. Rohit Vantaku    
    3. Tarun Kumar Reddy Kallam    
    4. Maheeth Anjan Kottapalli    
    5. Sriram Guntupalli    

    According to statistics, the overall pass rate for the Engineering stream was 80.41 percent and the overall pass rate for the AM stream was 88.34 per cent.

    Here's how to download the score card: 

    • Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in to access the TSCHE EAMCET official website.
    • To view your rank card for the TS EAMCET Results 2022, click the link on the homepage.
    • Enter your login information, then click "Submit."
    • Your outcome will be shown to you on the screen.
    • Check the outcome and save the page.
    • Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.
    Video Icon