TS EAMCET 2022: Application deadline ends on May 28, Know important dates here

The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2022, is accepting applications. The deadline for registering without a late charge is May 28, 2022. To avoid late payment charges, students who wish to apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 examination should complete the online application form, eamcet.tsche.ac.in soon.

TS EAMCET, conducted by JNTU, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education. The test is slated for July. The engineering exam will be held on July 18, 19, and 20. The test dates for agriculture and medical courses are July 14 and 15. The whole TS EAMCET 2022 schedule can be found below.

Following are the important dates for the TS EAMCET 2022

1) May 28, 2022: The last date to apply

2) May 30 - June 6, 2022: Correction window

3) June 7, 2022: Online applications with late fees of Rs 250

4) June 17, 2022: Online applications with late fees of Rs 500

5) June 25, 2022: Hall ticket release

6) June 27, 2022: Online applications with late fees of Rs 2,500

7) July 7, 2022: Online applications with late fees of Rs 5000

8) July 14 - July 15, 2022: TS EAMCET 2022 exam agriculture & medical

9) July 18 - July 20, 2022: TS EAMCET 2022 exam engineering

However, dates for the answers key and results are not announced yet. Candidates are urged to complete the online application form sooner rather than waiting until the deadline. Despite this, the application window will remain open until July 7, 2022.

It is important to note that the final merit list for TS EAMCET includes the candidates' TS Inter Results. TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022 are also over. TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2022 will be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in by June 15.

