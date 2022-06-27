Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TN 11th Result 2022 announced; know pass percentage, toppers, other details

    Candidates can access their HSE +1 (class 11) result 2022 by entering their exam roll numbers and birth dates.

    TN 11th Result 2022 announced; know pass percentage, toppers, other details - adt
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has released the TN class 11 Result 2022 on June 27, 2022, at 10 am. Candidates who took the exam can access their results at dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in, and the official TN results website at tnresults.nic.in.

    Candidates can access their HSE +1 (class 11) result 2022 by entering their exam roll numbers and birth dates. The overall pass percentage in Tamil Nadu class 11 results is 90.07 per cent. While the pass rate for boys is 84.86 per cent, it is 94.99 per cent for girls. In the TN HS +1 results, girls outperformed boys by 10.13 per cent.

    In 2021, the overall pass rate was 99.80 per cent. A total of 8,45,202 students registered for the exam, with 8,40,078 passing.

    The Tamil Nadu board supplementary exam class 11 result includes the students' new marks, their result status, and candidate information. Candidates can also apply online for revaluation, re-totalling, and verification of class 11 TN supplementary exam results.

    Here's how to check the TN 11th Result 2022:
    1) Go to the official website, http://tnresults.nic.in/
    2) On the home screen, go to the TN 11th Result 2022 link
    3) Key in the provided registration number and date of birth
    4) The result will be on the monitor's screen
    5) Check the details and take a printout

    Know the list of websites to check the TN 11th Result 2022:
    1) tnresults.nic.in
    2) dge1.tn.nic.in
    3) dge2.tn.nic.in

    This year, approximately 8 lakh students in Tamil Nadu took the class 11 final exam offline from May 9 to May 31.

    As many as 2,605 schools have a 100 per cent pass rate out of 7,535 schools.
     

    Also Read: Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022: TN Board likely to announce class 10th result on June 17; Know time, websites

    Also Read: Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12the result tomorrow; know time, websites, other details

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
