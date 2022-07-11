Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TN TET 2022 correction window opens today; here's how you can access it

    Candidates will be permitted to make minor adjustments to their application forms through the TN TET 2022 Correction Window. Everyone should be aware that this editing feature will only be available for around five days. As a result, the deadline for editing TNTET application forms is July 16, 2022.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 9:15 AM IST

    The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TNTRB, has opened the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test, TN TET 2022 Correction Window from July 11. According to the timetable, applicants will be allowed to modify their TN TET application forms online at trb.tn.nic.in. The steps for editing forms are shown below.

    Here's how you can edit your forms: 

    • Candidates must go to the TNTRB Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test official website - trb.tn.nic.in.
    • Navigate to TNTET from the homepage and log in using your credentials.
    • You may now access your TN TET application form.
    • Make any necessary adjustments, save them, and then submit them.
    • Remember to keep track of the modifications you make.

    Candidates would require their application number and other login credentials to view and modify their application forms. They may also follow the step-by-step instructions provided below to change the details.

    While the TN TET 2022 Edit Window allows candidates to make essential modifications, it also allows the changes to be declared final. Candidates are recommended to carefully review any modifications made, since any submissions submitted now will be deemed final.

    The dates for the TN TET 2022 Paper 1 test have also been released. This exam will be held for all enrolled candidates from August 25 to August 31, 2022. In terms of the TN TET 2022 Paper 2, details on the exact dates are expected. However, it is scheduled to take place in September 2022.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 9:15 AM IST
