    TNPSC annual planner 2023 released; check details

    TNPSC released the exam calendar/annual planner for the year 2023. The TNPSC calendar 2023 includes TNPSC CSE, SI Inspector, and other important exam dates. Candidates who wish to apply for Tamil Nadu government jobs in 2023 can view and download the TNPSC exam calendar at tnpsc.gov.in. 

    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Annual Planner 2023 has been released. The TNPSC released the exam calendar/annual planner for the year 2023. The TNPSC calendar 2023 includes TNPSC CSE, SI Inspector, and other important exam dates. Candidates who wish to apply for Tamil Nadu government jobs in 2023 can view and download the TNPSC exam calendar at tnpsc.gov.in. 

    Following the TNPSC revised annual planner 2023, the recruitment notifications for 12 exams will be issued. The calendar does not specify the notification dates but mentions the months. 

    TNPSC Notification 2023 for the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services will be issued in January 2023. The Combined Civil Services Exam I and Combined Engineering Services notifications will be released in August 2023.

    The combined civil services examination notification for group IV services will be released on November 23, with the exam tentatively scheduled for February 2024.

    TNPSC has also notified that these exam dates can be changed and are provided as a heads-up to candidates so that they can prepare accordingly. According to the notification, "This planner is provisional to allow applicants to prepare for the examination. Recruitments mentioned in the planner may be added or deleted. The Vacancies indicated can be changed before or after the examination." 

