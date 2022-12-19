Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release second admission list today

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: Colleges and departments may verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied to the second admission list between December 20, 2022, and December 22, 2022. The deadline for payment of fees for the DU NCWEB PG's second admission list is December 22, 2022.

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    Delhi University will release the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board Postgraduate (NCWEB PG) 2022 second admission list on Monday. The second list of DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 will be available on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who will be chosen for the admission process from the second admission list may apply between December 20 and December 21, 2022.

    Colleges and departments may verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied to the second admission list between December 20, 2022, and December 22, 2022. The deadline for payment of fees for the DU NCWEB PG's second admission list is December 22, 2022. The candidate must first log into the PG admissions portal to pay fees online.

    DU NCWEB PG 2022: know how to check the second admission list
    1) Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in
    2) Click on the NCWEB portal on the homepage
    3) Click on the 'DU PG NCWEB admission list link'
    4) Go to the desired course and click 
    5) Cross-check the cut-off PDF and download it 

    Delhi University will issue the third admission list on December 23, 2022, and the registration period will be held between December 24 and December 26, 2022. The candidate's verification and admission approval from the third list will be held on December 24 and December 27, 2022. The deadline for fee payments to the third admittance list is December 27, 2022

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 5:54 PM IST
