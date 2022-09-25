Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TNEA Counselling 2022: Round 2 choice filling process commences; know important dates, steps here

    Online registration, fee payments, selection, seat allocation, and confirmation will all be part of TNEA 2022 counselling. The DoTE Tamil Nadu will release the TNEA counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment results on September 28.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, began the TNEA counselling 2022 round 2 choices filling on Sunday, September 25. Candidates can register for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) round 2 selections by filling out the online form at tneaonline.org. Candidates who qualified for the TNEA exam but were not assigned colleges in the first round may apply for the second round.

    TNEA 2022 counselling will include online registration, fee payments, selection, seat allocation, and confirmation. On September 28, the DoTE Tamil Nadu will release the TNEA counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment results. Shortlisted candidates must confirm their tentative allocation between September 28 and 29, 2022. Under TNEA 2022 counselling, approximately 539 institutes offer admission to BTech and BE programmes.

    Know how to apply for TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice filling: 
    1) Go to the official website of TNEA, tneaonline.org
    2) Click on the 'login' tab on the homepage
    3) Enter your login credentials, including registration number and password
    4) Fill out the TNEA counselling registration and choice forms
    5) Choose a seat as per your rank and make the payment
    6) Click on submit and take a printout 

    Know important dates for the TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 2:
    1) Applying and Choice filling - September 25, 2022 (10:00 am)
    2) Last date for choice filling - September 27, 2022 (5:00 pm) 
    3) Release of tentative allotment - September 28, 2022 (before 10 am) 
    4) Confirmation of tentative allotment begins - September 28, 2022 (10:00 am)  
    5) Last date for confirmation of tentative allotment - September 29, 2022 (5:00 pm) 
    6) Release of provisional allotment for accepted candidates - September 30, 2022 (10:00 am) 
    7) Confirmation of provisional allotment begins - September 30, 2022 (10:00 am) 
    8) Last date for confirmation of provisional allotment - October 10, 2022. (5:00 pm) 
    9) Provisional allotment of upward opted candidates - October 13, 2022 (before 10 am) 

