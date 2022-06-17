Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JIPMAT 2022: Application correction window opens; Know how to make changes, other details

    Candidates who applied for the entrance exam can access their application form by logging in to their site with their application number and password.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    The application correction window for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, JIPMAT 2022, has now opened for candidates to alter the previously filled-in details. Starting on Friday, June 17, 2022, the National Testing Agency, NTA, will accept application corrections on its official website, jipmat.nta.ac.in. Candidates who applied for the entrance exam can access their application form by logging in to their site with their application number and password. The application form must be corrected by June 18, 2022, at 11:50 pm.

    On July 3, 2022, NTA will hold the JIPMAT 2022 exam. Following the application procedure, the NTA will announce the cities where the examination will be held and the JIPMAT 2022 admission card. The admit card's publication date has not yet been announced; applicants should keep visiting the official website for developments.

    Here's how to make changes in the application of JIPMAT 2022:
    1) Go to the official NTA JIPMAT website, jipmat.nta.ac.in
    2) Click on the application correction link
    3) Click on the sign-in
    4) On the login page, fill in the required credentials, such as application number and password
    5) The form will be on the screen 
    6) Check and do the required changes
    7) Save and submit the form 
    8) If needed, take a printout

    Candidates must ensure that they fill out the application form entirely and accurately since the NTA indicated that if any errors are discovered in the application form, the candidate's admit card will not be released. 

    According to the National Testing Agency, "Candidate shall ensure that the information (such as his or her name, mother's name, father's name, gender, date of birth, category, PwD status, mobile number, email address, photograph and signature, choice of cities for exam centre, etc.) provided by them in their online application form is correct and of their own."

    Candidates are recommended to enter the accurate information in the Application Form with extreme caution. Under no circumstances will NTA consider any request for a change in the particulars after the correction period has ended."

    JIPMAT 2022 will be administered as a Computer Based Test (CBT) with Multiple Choice Questions.

    The entrance examination will take 150 minutes (02:30 hours) to complete. JIPMAT 2022 will take place from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

