NEET 2022 update: Application edit window reopens again, check details here

Corrections may be made by candidates no later than June 16 at 9 p.m. Following that, no corrections will be accepted. The candidate is responsible for any additional fees that may apply. The final revision will be considered only after payment of an extra cost, as stated by the NTA in the official notification.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) 2022. According to an official announcement, the service was only provided due to student demands and will not be offered again.

Following "various representations from candidates to provide the facility for correction/change of category in the online application form...it has been decided to provide another opportunity to the candidates to correct/change their Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2022," according to the official notice.

Because it is a one-time benefit provided to applicants in order to avoid any problems, the applicants are instructed to perform the correction extremely carefully, since there would be no additional chances for correction, it said.

When announcing the NEET notification, NTA said that the application modification window might not reopen. The editing window has now been opened twice. With the reopening of the edit window, it is being speculated whether the NEET test dates may be postponed due to the delay in the application process.

However, because the extension is just for a short period of time, it is unlikely to have an influence on the overall timeline for the medical admission exam. For a long time, students have demanded that the medical admission tests be postponed. They have requested around 40 additional days, saying that the exam dates conflict and that there is insufficient time for preparation.

