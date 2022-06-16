TN 10th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu SSLC results likely to be announced on June 17; details here

The results will also be available online at tnresults.nic.in, the state of Tamil Nadu's official results page. TNDGE held the Class 10th Board Exams from May 6, 2022 to May 30, 2022. For the previous few years, the pass rate for TN SSLC has been above 90%.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is scheduled to announce the Tamil Nadu 10th result 2022 soon. According to reports, the TN SSLC results will be released on June 17th, 2022. The scheduled date has not changed as of yet. The timing for the outcome has yet to be determined. However, based on prior trends, the TN SSLC result 2022 is expected to be released by 9 a.m.

The TN 10th results 2022 will be made available on numerous websites, including dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, and dge1.tn.nic.in, after they are issued. Every year, almost 10 lakh children take the TN SSLC exams. Because of the epidemic, the board examinations were cancelled in 2021, and all students were promoted.

Also Read | NEET 2022 update: Application edit window reopens again, check details here

The results will also be available online at tnresults.nic.in, the state of Tamil Nadu's official results page. TNDGE held the Class 10th Board Exams from May 6, 2022 to May 30, 2022. For the previous few years, the pass rate for TN SSLC has been above 90%. The outcome is projected to be similar this year as well. Due to the extended school closures, a modest drop is projected. The board, on the other hand, is anticipated to be lenient in its scrutiny.

Also Read | UP Board Result 2022: Provide early info about results, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

The Tamil Nadu 10 results were postponed in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Instead, it was disclosed on August 10th. The results are likely to be released on schedule this year. However, formal confirmation is still pending.