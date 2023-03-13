Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TISSNET 2023: Final Answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu; know steps to check

    TISSNET 2023: Tata Institute of Social Science will release the last answer key after considering legitimate complaints. Candidates should know that the TISS NET final results will be prepared using the official solution key. 

    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    The final answer keys for the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) will shortly be made released by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS). The final answer keys will be accessible on the formal website, admissions.tiss.edu. On March 3, TISS made the exam's preliminary answer key available. 

    Before March 8, candidates were invited to raise objections against incorrect keys. TISS will release the last answer key after considering the legitimate complaints. Candidates should know that the TISS NET final results will be prepared using the official solution key. The deadline for the publication of the TISS NET Results 2023 has yet to be set. The result will be announced soon.

    The TISS NET exam was announced on February 25, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 3:40 pm. The deadline for releasing TISS-NET results has yet to be announced.

    TISS NET 2023: know the steps to check the answer key

    1) Visit the official website at tiss.edu

    2) Click on the TISS NET 2023 answer key link on the homepage

    3) Key in the login details and submit

    4) Answer key will be displayed on the screen

    5) Cross-check the answer key and download 

    6) Take a hard copy for further need

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 5:36 PM IST
