Assam HSLC Exam: General science exam to be held on March 30, says Ranoj Pegu

Assam state education minister, Ranoj Pegu, has announced the revised exam date for the Assam board class 10 general science paper via his official Twitter handle. In addition, the minister has announced a new exam date for the class 10 English (C1) paper.

The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will hold the Assam board Class 10 general science test on March 30, 2023. Assam state education minister, Ranoj Pegu, has announced the revised exam date for the Assam board class 10 general science paper via his official Twitter handle.

In addition, the minister has announced a new exam date for the class 10 English (C1) paper. On March 28, 2023, SEBA will hold the HSLC English test at the JR Higher Secondary School, Ganigram examination centre. Previously, the Assam board matric (class 10) general science (C3) exam was planned for March 13.

The General Science exam originally planned for today (March 13, 2023) will now be held on March 30, 2023. The rescheduled English test at JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram, will be held on March 28. SEBA has given the notice," the official tweet read.

The board has cancelled the general science paper due to a handwritten sample question paper for the general science paper was found in the hands of some candidates and was widely circulated on social media.

Also Read: Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; SEBA to soon announce new date

Also Read: Assam CEE 2023: Exam dates released, registration to commence on March 14; check entire schedule

Also Read: APSC CEE Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card to be released on March 6 at apsc.nic.in; know exam date, pattern