Goa Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 students absent for 1st term exam can appear in 2nd term

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced that Class 10 and 12 students absent for the first-term exam will be allowed to take the second-term exam as a one-time opportunity.

The board claims that many students still need to provide a reason to appear for the Term 1 SSC and HSSC examinations in November 2022.

The board's official circular read, "This matter was extensively discussed in the examination committee meeting on March 3, 2023, held at the board's office."



"The candidate will receive zero marks in the First Term if, for any cause, he misses the first-term exam. However, as a one-time measure, they will be allowed to take the Second-Term test," according to the circular.

Moreover, the board also said that if the student is absent for the second term, it will be regarded as absent in that subject, and the final result will be announced as 'Needs Improvement'. Students who received the 'Needs Improvement' comment must take the additional examination.

"Additionally, it has been determined that the SSC/HSSC Supplemental Examination in June/July 2023 will cover the entire syllabus. Additionally, no scores from the First or Second Term Exam will be carried over to the Supplementary Exam, according to GBSHSE.



According to the board, the material will be given weight following the pattern that was in place in March 2020 for the supplementary exam question paper. All repeat candidates, including those who took the Class 10 and 12 exams in April 2023 but were unsuccessful, must follow the ruling regarding the complete syllabus in the supplementary exam.

