Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 students absent for 1st term exam can appear in 2nd term

    The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced that Class 10 and 12 students absent for the first-term exam will be allowed to take the second-term exam as a one-time opportunity. 

    Goa Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 students absent for 1st term exam can appear in 2nd term - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced in an official notice that Class 10 and 12 students absent for the first-term exam will be allowed to take the second-term exam as a one-time opportunity.

    The board claims that many students still need to provide a reason to appear for the Term 1 SSC and HSSC examinations in November 2022. 

    The board's official circular read, "This matter was extensively discussed in the examination committee meeting on March 3, 2023, held at the board's office."
     
    "The candidate will receive zero marks in the First Term if, for any cause, he misses the first-term exam. However, as a one-time measure, they will be allowed to take the Second-Term test," according to the circular.

    Moreover, the board also said that if the student is absent for the second term, it will be regarded as absent in that subject, and the final result will be announced as 'Needs Improvement'. Students who received the 'Needs Improvement' comment must take the additional examination.

    "Additionally, it has been determined that the SSC/HSSC Supplemental Examination in June/July 2023 will cover the entire syllabus. Additionally, no scores from the First or Second Term Exam will be carried over to the Supplementary Exam, according to GBSHSE.
     
    According to the board, the material will be given weight following the pattern that was in place in March 2020 for the supplementary exam question paper. All repeat candidates, including those who took the Class 10 and 12 exams in April 2023 but were unsuccessful, must follow the ruling regarding the complete syllabus in the supplementary exam.

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens for session two; know what can be edited, steps

    Also Read: HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Assistant District Attorney positions at hpsc.gov.in; know process

    Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Assistant District Attorney positions at hpsc.gov.in; know important dates, vacancy details - adt

    HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Assistant District Attorney positions at hpsc.gov.in; know process

    JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens for session two; know what can be edited, steps - adt

    JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens for session two; know what can be edited, steps

    GSEB Exam 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 examinations commence on March 14; know schedule, guidelines - adt

    GSEB Exam 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 examinations commence on March 14; know schedule, guidelines

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates permanent campus of Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad - adt

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates permanent campus of Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

    LIC AAO Mains 2023 Exam on March 18, link to change exam centre closes today March 12; check process

    LIC AAO Mains 2023 Exam on March 18, link to change exam centre closes today; check process

    Recent Stories

    SS Rajamouli's RRR wins Oscars but loses at 16th Asian Film Awards; read details RBA

    SS Rajamouli's RRR wins Oscars but loses at 16th Asian Film Awards; read details

    Bengaluru Man kills drunk neighbour who asked him to send wife for sex AJR

    Bengaluru: Man kills drunk neighbour who asked him to send wife for sex

    Hardik Pandya wife, Natasa Stankovic, presents SEXY new style quotient with sister-in-law pankhuri sharma (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic, presents SEXY new Style quotient with sister-in-law (WATCH)

    100 days of India at the helm of G20: Timeline of India's diplomatic efforts

    100 days of India as G20 president: Timeline of India's diplomatic efforts

    IndiGos Delhi-Doha flight makes emergency landing at Karachi after passenger dies mid-flight AJR

    IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight makes emergency landing at Karachi after passenger dies mid-flight

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon