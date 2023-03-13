Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July session to begin on March 14; know exam date, steps to apply

    AIIMS INI SS 2023: Following the formal schedule, AIIMS INI SS 2023 July registration will be held between March 14, 2023, and March 28, 2023. Candidates can find the AIIMS INI SS test date, application steps, and other details below.

    AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July session to begin on March 14 on aiimsexam.ac.in; know exam date, steps to apply - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, will issue the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test, INI SS 2023 application form on Tuesday, March 14. Following the formal schedule, AIIMS INI SS 2023 July registration will be held between March 14 and 28, 2023. Candidates can find the AIIMS INI SS test date, application steps, and other details below.

    AIIMS INI SS 2023: know the exam date
    The AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam will be conducted on April 29, 2023, and the results will be released on May 5, 2023, according to the AIIMS Exam Calendar 2023. There will be two examination phases, Phase 1 and Phase 2. The stage 1 exam schedule has been made known by AIIMS.

    Candidates who wish to apply for admission to 365 DM, 231 MCh, and 29 MD (Hospital Administration) seats must take the test. Once the AIIMS INI SS application form is available, candidates must fill it out using the following procedures.

    AIIMS INI SS 2023: know how to apply
    1) Go to the official website, aiimsexam.ac.in
    2) Click on the  AIIMS INI SS 2023 application form link on the homepage
    3) Login and complete the application form
    4) Key in the required details and upload the documents 
    5)  Make the payment 
    6) Submit and download the page
    7) Take a print for further use

    Candidates who qualify for AIIMS INI SS 2023 will be admitted to the DM/MCh (3 years)/& MD (Hospital Administration) programs in the AIIMS, New Delhi, and other Six AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER, and SCTIMST. 

    Also Read: Assam HSLC Exam: General science exam to be held on March 30, says Ranoj Pegu

    Also Read: Goa Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 students absent for 1st term exam can appear in 2nd term

    Also Read: HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Assistant District Attorney positions at hpsc.gov.in; know process

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
