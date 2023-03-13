AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July session to begin on March 14; know exam date, steps to apply

AIIMS INI SS 2023: Following the formal schedule, AIIMS INI SS 2023 July registration will be held between March 14, 2023, and March 28, 2023. Candidates can find the AIIMS INI SS test date, application steps, and other details below.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, will issue the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test, INI SS 2023 application form on Tuesday, March 14. Following the formal schedule, AIIMS INI SS 2023 July registration will be held between March 14 and 28, 2023. Candidates can find the AIIMS INI SS test date, application steps, and other details below.

AIIMS INI SS 2023: know the exam date

The AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam will be conducted on April 29, 2023, and the results will be released on May 5, 2023, according to the AIIMS Exam Calendar 2023. There will be two examination phases, Phase 1 and Phase 2. The stage 1 exam schedule has been made known by AIIMS.

Candidates who wish to apply for admission to 365 DM, 231 MCh, and 29 MD (Hospital Administration) seats must take the test. Once the AIIMS INI SS application form is available, candidates must fill it out using the following procedures.

AIIMS INI SS 2023: know how to apply

1) Go to the official website, aiimsexam.ac.in

2) Click on the AIIMS INI SS 2023 application form link on the homepage

3) Login and complete the application form

4) Key in the required details and upload the documents

5) Make the payment

6) Submit and download the page

7) Take a print for further use

Candidates who qualify for AIIMS INI SS 2023 will be admitted to the DM/MCh (3 years)/& MD (Hospital Administration) programs in the AIIMS, New Delhi, and other Six AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER, and SCTIMST.

