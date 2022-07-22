THDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 109 engineer posts; know eligibility, selection, fees here

Candidates interested in applying for THDC engineer recruitment 2022 should go to the official website, thdc.co.in. The application deadline for THDC recruitment 2022 is August 19.

Tehri Hydro Development Corporation, THDC, has issued a recruitment notification for 190 Engineer positions in 2022. THDC has begun the application process to hire contract engineers in various disciplines, including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Specialized branches. Candidates interested in applying for THDC engineer recruitment 2022 should go to the official website, thdc.co.in. The application deadline for THDC recruitment 2022 is August 19.

About the eligibility criteria for THDC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates applying for branches must have a Bachelor of Engineering degree, depending on the position they are applying for. Candidates applying for the Specialized branch must have a master' degree (M.E., M.Tech). THDC recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria have been released for each discipline; candidates can check the official notification to learn more about the required qualifications.

Learn how to apply for the THDC Recruitment 2022:

1) Go to the thdc.co.in

2) Click on the opening tab, on the webpage

3) Click on the recruitment application link

4) Register with the required credentials and login

5) Complete the THDC Recruitment 2022 application form

6) Upload the scanned documents and make the payment

7) Submit the form

8) Take the print

Know about the selection process of THDC Recruitment 2022:

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted in each category for a personal interview. The marks obtained in Academic Qualification, Job Experience, and Personal Interview comprise the Selection Process.

About the application fee for THDC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates from the General/OBC(NCL)/EWS categories must pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 600 (Rs Six Hundred Only) online. The registration fee is waived for SC/ST/PwBDs/ExServicemen/Departmental candidates (THDCIL Employees only).

About the age limit of THDC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates applying should be at least 32 years old as of August 1, 2022. According to government regulations, reserved category candidates have an upper age limit relaxation.

