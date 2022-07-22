Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    THDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 109 engineer posts; know eligibility, selection, fees here

    Candidates interested in applying for THDC engineer recruitment 2022 should go to the official website, thdc.co.in. The application deadline for THDC recruitment 2022 is August 19.

    THDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 109 engineer posts; know eligibility, selection, fees here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    Tehri Hydro Development Corporation, THDC, has issued a recruitment notification for 190 Engineer positions in 2022. THDC has begun the application process to hire contract engineers in various disciplines, including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Specialized branches. Candidates interested in applying for THDC engineer recruitment 2022 should go to the official website, thdc.co.in. The application deadline for THDC recruitment 2022 is August 19.

    About the eligibility criteria for THDC Recruitment 2022: 
    Candidates applying for branches must have a Bachelor of Engineering degree, depending on the position they are applying for. Candidates applying for the Specialized branch must have a master' degree (M.E., M.Tech). THDC recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria have been released for each discipline; candidates can check the official notification to learn more about the required qualifications.

    Learn how to apply for the THDC Recruitment 2022: 
    1) Go to the thdc.co.in
    2) Click on the opening tab, on the webpage
    3) Click on the recruitment application link
    4) Register with the required credentials and login 
    5) Complete the THDC Recruitment 2022 application form
    6) Upload the scanned documents and  make the payment 
    7) Submit the form 
    8) Take the print 

    Know about the selection process of THDC Recruitment 2022: 
    Eligible candidates will be shortlisted in each category for a personal interview. The marks obtained in Academic Qualification, Job Experience, and Personal Interview comprise the Selection Process.

    About the application fee for THDC Recruitment 2022: 
    Candidates from the General/OBC(NCL)/EWS categories must pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 600 (Rs Six Hundred Only) online. The registration fee is waived for SC/ST/PwBDs/ExServicemen/Departmental candidates (THDCIL Employees only).

    About the age limit of THDC Recruitment 2022: 
    Candidates applying should be at least 32 years old as of August 1, 2022. According to government regulations, reserved category candidates have an upper age limit relaxation.

    Also Read: DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 547 positions; know eligibility, application fees, other details

    Also Read: TNEA 2022: Registration process to conclude today; here's how to apply

    Also Read: SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 24 Assistant Manager positions; know qualifications, fees here

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBSE Result 2022: Girls outperform boys with 94.54% pass percentage; overall pass percentage 92.71% - adt

    CBSE Result 2022: Girls outperform boys with 94.54% pass percentage; overall pass percentage 92.71%

    CBSE Class 12th results announced Trivandrum best performing district Term 2 gets 70 per cent weightage gcw

    CBSE Class 12th results announced: Trivandrum best performing district, Term 2 gets 70% weightage

    CBSE Result 2022: Class12th result announced; know how to check via Digi locker - adt

    CBSE Result 2022: Class 12th result announced; 92.7 pass percentage

    JEE Main 2022: Second session admit card released; know how to download - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Second session admit card released; know how to download

    Agniveer airforce admit card 2022 released; know how to download - adt

    Agniveer Indian Air Force admit card 2022 released; know how to download

    Recent Stories

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: As long as I self-analyse and improve, nothing else matters - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: 'As long as I self-analyse and improve, nothing else matters' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Do Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? Raphael Varane responds snt

    Do Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? Raphael Varane responds

    WhatsApp now lets you migrate transfer from Android to iPhone and vice versa gcw

    WhatsApp now lets you migrate transfer from Android to iPhone and vice versa

    Brendon McCullum on Ben Stokes ODI retirement: I see it as an absolute positive-ayh

    Brendon McCullum on Ben Stokes' ODI retirement: 'I see it as an absolute positive'

    Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt s excise policy gcw

    Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt's excise policy

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon