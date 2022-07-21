DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 547 positions; know eligibility, application fees, other details

The registration period will begin on July 28 and end on August 27, 2022. Applicants must apply online at the dsssb.delhi.gov.in website.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB, has invited candidates to apply for Teachers and other positions. The registration period will begin on July 28 and end on August 27, 2022. The organisation will fill 547 positions as a result of this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, the DSSSB's official website.

Follow below the eligibility requirements, the selection process, and other information.

Details about the vacancies:

1) Manager (Accounts) - 2 Posts

2) Deputy Manager (Accounts) - 18 Posts

3) Junior Labour Welfare Inspector - 7 Posts

4) Assistant Store Keeper - 5 Posts

5) Store Attendant - 6 Posts

6) Accountant - 1 Post

7) Tailor Master - 1 Post

8) Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher) - 364 Posts

9) Publication Assistant - 1 Post

10) PGT - 142 Posts

Know about the eligibility criteria:

The applicant must be of Indian origin. The candidate must meet the eligibility requirements for the position for which they intend to apply, including age, education, and experience, as stated in the User Department's Recruitment Rules. The advertisement specifies the eligibility requirements.

The maximum age for most positions ranged from 27 to 35 years old, except for the Accountant vacancy, which accepts candidates up to 52 years old. Candidates for the Accountant position should have a Bachelor's Degree in any field and ten years of Ex-Serviceman Experience in the Army/Navy/Air Force.

Know about the application fees:

Candidates who wish to apply for the positions must pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women, SC, ST, Persons with Disabilities, and Ex-servicemen are exempt from paying the application fee. Candidates can visit the DSSSB's official website for more information.

Candidates should be aware that once the online application form has been submitted, no requests for changes, corrections, or modifications (including category changes) will be accepted. Applicants are advised to submit their applications well in advance to avoid clashes or panic and to ensure that the application form contains no spelling or factual errors.



