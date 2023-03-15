Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana: State govt orders half-day classes for all schools until April 24; here's why

    The Telangana education department has instituted a half-day schedule for all classes in the state's government, government-aided, and private schools beginning March 15 and lasting until the last working day of the academic session 2022-23, April 24. The government said that the Mid-day meals would be served at 12:30 pm.
     

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    The Telangana education department has instituted a half-day schedule for all classes in the state's public, government-aided, and private institutions beginning on March 15 and continuing through April 24, the final working day of the 2022–23 academic year. All elementary, middle and high institutions will be open from 8 am to 12:30 pm. The government announcement also said that midday meals would start at 12:30 pm.

    According to the official notice, "Half-day classes will begin on March 15 and continue through the last working day of the academic year 2022–2023. All the regional joint directors of school education and district education officers in the state are hereby informed."

    "The schools, namely elementary, upper elementary, and high schools under all managements, government, government aided, and private management shall operate from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm," it continued.

    The education department added, "The special classes will continue to prepare Class 10 students for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations for April 2023." Midday meals will be served at 12:30 pm. The Telangana SSC timetable 2023 states that the Class 10 exams will begin on April 3 and end on April 13.

    TS SSC 2023: know the schedule
    1) April 3, 2023 - First language paper (Group - A), first language paper 1 (Composite Course), first language paper 2 (Composite Course)
    2) April 4, 2023 - Second language
    3) April 6, 2023 - Third language (English)
    4) April 8, 2023 - Mathematics
    5) April 10, 2023 - Part I Physical science, part II Biological science
    6) April 11, 2023 - Social studies
    7) April 12, 2023 - OSSC main language paper I (Sanskrit and Arabic), SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
    8) April 13, 2023 - OSSC main language paper II (Sanskrit & Arabic)

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
