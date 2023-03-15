Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023 result to be released on March 16; know last year's cutoffs, where to check

    GATE 2023 result live: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 results will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Thursday, March 16. Once announced, candidates can view their results on the official exam portal, gate.iitk.ac.in.

    The GATE 2023 Exam was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. On March 21, the GATE scorecards will be released. The response sheet for GATE 2023 was released on February 15, and the answer key was released on February 21.

    The GATE 2023 Exam was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. On March 21, the GATE scorecards will be released. The response sheet for GATE 2023 was released on February 15, and the answer key was released on February 21.

    The GATE cutoff is the most important factor in determining the final GATE score. The GATE score is calculated using raw or normalized scores. Raw marks are used for papers that are only presented in one session, whereas raw marks are normalized for subject papers conducted in numerous sessions.

    The IITs guarantee that no candidate is disadvantaged by bringing the difficulty level in both sessions under one unit by normalizing the GATE raw score, which is out of 100. 

    The GATE score is now used as the foundation for direct hiring for Group A level positions in central government, such as senior field officer (Tele), senior research officer (Crypto), and senior research officer (S&T) in the cabinet secretariat, government of India.

    GATE 2023: know the previous year's cutoff
    Depending on the reservation groups, the qualifying cutoffs for metallurgical engineering last year ranged from 46.2 to 30.8. The cutoff range for engineering sciences (fluid mechanics/thermodynamics) was 40.3 to 26.8. The cutoff limit for those interested in textile engineering and fibre science was 36.8 to 25.6. Depending on reservation status, a minimum number of 35.5 to 23.6 was required for biotechnology. The cutoffs for life science (botany and zoology) varied from 33.9 to 22.5.

    The GATE 2023 was conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and six other IITs, including Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee, which IIT Kanpur organized. The National Coordination Board, GATE, part of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, is responsible for administering the exam. Candidates should visit the IIT GATE main website for more information.

