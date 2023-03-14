NEET PG 2023 Result announced on nbe.edu.in; check steps to download result

NEET PG 2023 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the results on its official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can log in with their credentials to receive their scorecards.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 result was announced on Tuesday, March 14. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the result on the official web pages natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can log in with their credentials to receive their scorecards.

For those seeking entry to postgraduate medical programs, NEET PG 2023 was held on March 5, 2023. More than two lakh people signed up to take the test.

NEET PG 2023 result PDF includes the roll number of candidates, marks scored, and the rank secured by the candidate. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG 2023 exam will now be called for the counselling session, which will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

In the PDF of the NEET PG 2023 result, the roll number of candidates, the marks scored, and the candidate's rank will be included. Candidates who passed the NEET PG 2023 examination will now receive calls to attend counselling sessions guided by the Medical Counseling Committee. (MCC).

NEET PG 2023: know how to check the result

1) Navigate to the official website, natboard.edu.in

2) Go to the link for NEET PG 2023 result

3) NEET PG result 2023 PDF will be on the screen

4) Download the result and search for the roll number

5) Check the details mentioned in the NEET PG 2023 result