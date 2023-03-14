NIOS Admit Card 2023 for 10th, 12th public practical examinations released on sdmis.nios.ac.in; check steps

NIOS Admit Card 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the admit cards for the class 10, 12, and 13 examinations. The hall tickets for the practical examinations, which will be held in March and April, have been out. Registered candidates who plan to take the exam can access their admit cards at nios.ac.in.

The admit cards for the class 10 and 12 exams have been issued by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The practical examinations, which will be held in March and April, can now access their admit cards now.

Students can check and download their hall passes; candidates should have their enrollment numbers handy. The admit card was released on the official website at nios.ac.in. The hall tickets for theory exams have yet to be released.

Only candidates whose photographs are on file with NIOS and who have paid the exam fee for the March/April 2023 board examinations are eligible to get their hall tickets at this time. If no hall ticket appears, your picture isn't present. One should immediately inform their local centre.

NIOS Admit Card 2023: know how to download

1) Navigate to the official website of NIOS nios.ac.in

2) Search for the 'Hall Ticket 2023' area on the homepage

3) Click on the 'hall ticket for secondary and senior secondary courses for March/ April 2023 public exams'

4) Candidates must insert their enrollment number on a different page

5) The screen will show the admit card for grades 10 and 12

6) Go through the information and then get the admit card

7) Take a copy of it

Candidates must bring a copy to the examination location. If they fail to do so, they will not be permitted to appear in practical exams. One can go to the main website for more information.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Result announced on nbe.edu.in; check steps to download result

Also Read: Delhi Nursery EWS Admission List 2023 to be announced today; check latest update

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 session 2 correction window closes today; know about admit card