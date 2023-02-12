TBJEE 2023: Registration deadline ends today; know fees, steps to apply

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TBJEET 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will close the registration window for TJEE 2023 examinations, on February 12, 2023, on Sunday. According to the most recent update, the Tripura TJEE 2023 examination will be held on April 25, 2023.
     

    Registration for the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination, TBJEE 2023, will conclude on Sunday, February 12. Candidates who still need to apply can visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in. Interested candidates should know that the application deadline is today and that applications submitted after the deadline will be rejected. The examination is held to gain admission to Engineering, Technology, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and other Professional Degree Programs. 

    The application must be submitted online at tbjee.nic.in. The TJEE 2023 Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will be held on April 25, 2023. To apply, general male candidates must pay a Rs 550 application fee. The application fee for male SC/ST candidates is Rs 450. All female and BPL (both male and female) applicants must pay Rs 350. 

    TBJEE 2023: Know the steps below
    1) Navigate to the official website at tbjee.nic.in
    2) Click on the TNJEE 2023 application link on the homepage
    3) Complete the TBJEE Application Form 2023
    4) Fill in the necessary information and upload the required documents
    5) Make the payment of the application and submit
    6) Take the printout for future need

    Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) must take Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, while those seeking admission to Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical, and other Degree Courses (Group B) must take Physics, Chemistry and Biology. They can visit the official website for the latest information.

