    TBJEE 2022: Results to be announced next week, Know how to check

    The official website of TBJEE 2022 has released the provisional answer sheet or model answer key prior to the announcement of the results.

    TBJEE 2022: Results to be announced next week, Know how to check - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 17, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination will announce the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination results by next week. On May 4, 2022, the TBJEE released the TJEE model answer key 2022, and candidates are now awaiting their TJEE result 2022. On the fourth week of May, the TBJEE will publish the TJEE result 2022 on its official website, tbjee.nic.in. Candidates who took the TJEE on April 27 can check the TJEE remit list once it is announced on the official website.

    Following the TBJEE official prospectus, "The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination results may be published in the last week of May 2022. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, some changes may occur. The Merit List will be published by the Board based on merit. This list includes the candidates who will appear in the examination if they meet the criteria set by the Board after taking into account all factors. The outcome will be made public on the Board's website. The Board makes no provision for post-publication review at any stage and will not consider any such application."

    Candidates must log in to the website and enter their credentials in the required section to view their TJEE result 2022. The TJEE result will include each individual's personal information, subject-wise marks, total marks, and rank. TJEE 2022 counselling will take place in June or July of 2022, tentatively.

    Know how to check:
    1) Go to the TBJEE official website, tbjee.nic.in.
    2) Click on the TJEE results or merit list link on the screen.
    3) Key in the application number, date of birth, name etc, to log in.
    4) The TJEE 2022 result will be on the screen.
    5) Download the page and take a print for further need.
     

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
