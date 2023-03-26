MAH MCA CET Exam 2023 to begin on March 27; know gudielines, steps to download admit card

MAH MCA CET Exam 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell will hold the MAH MCA CET Exam 2023 tomorrow. Candidates who have enrolled for the master's degree in computer application but have not yet downloaded their admit card should do so soon.

The exam will last 90 minutes and will be held tomorrow. Students should arrive at the venue at least one hour before the centre to prevent a last-minute rush. The MCA exam will consist of four sections: Mathematics and Statistics, Logical/Abstract reasoning, English comprehension and verbal skills, and computer concepts for 200 marks. There will be no negative marking on the test.

Candidates should remember that the admit card must be carried tomorrow at the venue, along with a legitimate photo ID; otherwise, entry will be denied.

MAH MCA CET 2023 Admit Card: know the steps to download

1) Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

2) Click on the CET portal and select MAH MCA CET Admit Card Link

3) Key in the application number, date of birth and security pin

4) The admit card will be on the screen

5) Download and take a printout

MCA Exam 2023 is set to be held tomorrow. The syllabus brochure is now available on the website. Candidates can review the syllabus to get a good idea of the subjects covered in tomorrow's exam. Check the official page for the most recent MAH CET Exam updates.

