Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MAH MCA CET Exam 2023 to begin on March 27; know gudielines, steps to download admit card

    MAH MCA CET Exam 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell will hold the MAH MCA CET Exam 2023 tomorrow. Candidates who have enrolled for the master's degree in computer application but have not yet downloaded their admit card should do so soon. 

    MAH MCA CET Exam 2023 to begin on March 27; know gudielines, steps to download admit card - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    The State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the MAH MCA CET Exam 2023 on Monday, March 27, 2023. Candidates who have enrolled for the master's degree in computer application but have not yet downloaded their admit card can visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, soon.

    The exam will last 90 minutes and will be held tomorrow. Students should arrive at the venue at least one hour before the centre to prevent a last-minute rush. The MCA exam will consist of four sections: Mathematics and Statistics, Logical/Abstract reasoning, English comprehension and verbal skills, and computer concepts for 200 marks. There will be no negative marking on the test.

    Candidates should remember that the admit card must be carried tomorrow at the venue, along with a legitimate photo ID; otherwise, entry will be denied.

    MAH MCA CET 2023 Admit Card: know the steps to download 

    1) Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

    2) Click on the CET portal and select MAH MCA CET Admit Card Link

    3) Key in the application number, date of birth and security pin

    4) The admit card will be on the screen

    5) Download and take a printout 

    MCA Exam 2023 is set to be held tomorrow. The syllabus brochure is now available on the website. Candidates can review the syllabus to get a good idea of the subjects covered in tomorrow's exam. Check the official page for the most recent MAH CET Exam updates.

    Also Read: NTA to soon release CUET PG 2023 date sheet on cuet.nta.nic.in, confirms UGC Chairman

    Also Read: BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 to be released on March 27; know steps to check

    Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Scorecard released on nbe.edu.in; know steps to check, cutoff

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NTA to soon release CUET PG 2023 date sheet on cuet.nta.nic.in, confirms UGC Chairman - adt

    NTA to soon release CUET PG 2023 date sheet on cuet.nta.nic.in, confirms UGC Chairman

    BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 to be released on March 27; know steps to check - adt

    BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 to be released on March 27; know steps to check

    NEET PG 2023: Scorecard likely to be released today March 26 at nbe.edu.in; know cutoff, steps to check - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Scorecard released on nbe.edu.in; know steps to check, cutoff

    ASRB NET 2023: Online registration window opens today March 26 at asrb.org.in; know steps to apply

    ASRB NET 2023: Online registration window opens today at asrb.org.in; know steps to apply

    IPU CET 2023 application form released at ipu.admissions.nic.in; know steps to register - adt

    IPU CET 2023 application form released at ipu.admissions.nic.in; know steps to register

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Congress to restore scrapped 4 percent quota for Muslims after coming to power in state AJR

    Karnataka Congress to restore scrapped 4 percent quota for Muslims after coming to power in state

    IPL 2023: Like the passion Virat Kohli has for the game and his work ethic - Chris Gayle-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Like the passion Virat Kohli has for the game and his work ethic' - Chris Gayle

    Patiala Police arrest Patiala for sheltering Amritpal, aide after new CCTV footage of fugitive emerges AJR

    Patiala Police arrest Patiala for sheltering Amritpal, aide after new CCTV footage of fugitive emerges

    IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is a special player; must take his time to heal properly - Sourav Ganguly-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Rishabh Pant is a special player; must take his time to heal properly' - Sourav Ganguly

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Who is Samar Singh? When Bhojpuri actress made her relationship official RBA

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Who is Samar Singh? When Bhojpuri actress made her relationship official

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon