TANCET 2023: Registration deadline ends on February 22; know fees, education requirement

TANCET 2023: According to the notification, the TANCET 2023 registrations began on February 1, 2023. The exam dates were announced earlier for both MCA and MBA programmes. The TANCET 2023 Exam will be held on March 25, 2023, from 10:00 am to noon for MCA and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for MBA.

The Anna University of Chennai is accepting registrations for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2023 for candidates seeking admission to MCA and MBA programmes. According to the schedule, the registration window will close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Candidates should register sooner on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Following the notification, the registrations began on February 1, 2023. The exam dates were announced earlier for both MCA and MBA programmes. It will be held on March 25, 2023, from 10:00 am to noon for MCA and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for MBA.

The entrance exam fee for both programmes is Rs 500 for Tamil Nadu SC/SCA/ST candidates and Rs 1000 for general. The minimum educational requirement is a bachelor's degree for a minimum of three years. The notification contains detailed information about the qualification.

TANCET 2023: know how to apply

1) Navigate to the university's official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2) Click on the online registration button to sign up

3) Complete the form by filling out all the required information and uploading the necessary documents

4) Make the payment and submit

5) Download the document and print it

Following the website, the TANCET 2023 Admit Card will be available on March 11, 2023. Both papers of the TANCET Exam 2023 will have 100 questions. One mark will be given for each correct answer, and one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Also Read: GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release provisional answer key on February 21; know details

Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2023: Registration commences today; know important dates, other details

Also Read: NEET UG 2023: Registration to begin by February end; know required documents, other details