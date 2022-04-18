Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TANCET 2022: Registration ends today; Know how to apply, required documents

    Candidates can apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022 through the official website till 4 PM. 
     

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    The TANCET 2022 registration process will be closed by Anna University on Monday, April 18, 2022. The Application form for TANCET 2022 is available on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates can apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022 through the official website till 4 PM on Monday. 

    Anna University will hold the TANCET 2022 exam on May 14 and 15. While the entrance exam for the MCA MBA will be conducted on May 14, Saturday. The exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan programmes will be conducted on May 15, Sunday.

    The TANCET 2022 will conduct the exam in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 10 AM to 12 PM, and the afternoon shift will start from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The hall ticket for the exam will be available on the official website tentatively from May 2, 2022. 

    Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 800 to apply for the Tamil Nadu CET 2022. For SC/SCA/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 400. If a candidate wishes to participate in more than one course, he or she must pay Rs 800 for each additional course.

    Details required for registration: 
    1) Email id and mobile number
    2) Date of birth
    3) SSLC registration number
    4) Community
    5) Nativity
    6) HSC/Diploma registration number

    Documents Required: 
    1) Photo – Image file in jpg format, with height - 300px and width - 200px. The file must be less than 50 KB in size.
    2) Signature - Image file in jpg format, with height - 70px and width - 200px. The file size should be less than 11 KB.
    3) SC/ST Community Certificate in Pdf format for Fee Concession.

    How to apply:
    1) Go to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.
    2) Click on the TANCET 2022 registration link.
    3) Fill in all the required details.
    4) Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.
    5) Pay the application fee and submit it.
    6) Save and download the form if required. 

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
