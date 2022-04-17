KEAM 2022: Exams postponed, check the new date here

The last date for submitting the application for the KEAM 2022 is April 30.

The Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance exam, KEAM 2022, has been postponed by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala.

Following the notification, the KEM 2022 Engineering/Pharmacy entrance exam will be held on July 3, 2022. The last date for applying for the KEAM 2022 is April 30.

The applicants can check the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in or https://www.cee.kerala.gov.in/keamonline2022/ to register for the exam.

KEAM is a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, also some other undergraduate-level professional programmes at Kerala's participating universities.

The KEAM rank list is formed using a 50:50 formula, with 50 per cent of the marks coming from Class 12 or Plus Two board exams and the KEAM admission exam receiving 50 per cent of the weight.

CEE Kerala also administers entrance exams and provides counselling for professional programmes, including three-year LLB, five-year LLB, LLM, BPharm (lateral entry), PG Ayurveda, PG Homeopathy, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, and PG Pharmacy.

It also conducts NEET UG counselling for Kerala's 50 per cent state quota seats.

