Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS admit cards to be released tomorrow, Learn to download

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will hold the NEET MDS 2022 on May 2, 2022.
     

    NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS admit cards to be released tomorrow, Learn to download- adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will announce the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS 2022 admit cards on April 25, 2022. The NEET Masters of Dental Surgery, MDS admit cards will be accessed through its official website on the NBE site at natboard.edu.in. 

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will hold the NEET MDS 2022 on May 2, 2022.

    Here's how to download the Amit Cards:
    1) Navigate to the NBEMS official site at natboard.edu.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the exam tab and NEET MDS.
    3) Click on the NEET MDS link.
    4) Fill in the credentials and log in.
    5) The admit card will be on the screen.
    6) Download the copy and can print it for any future reference.

    For any queries, the NBEMS has announced the candidate care number, 022 – 61087595, and can write to NBEMS at email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal.
     

    Also Read: GAT-B/BET 2022: Exams starting from April 23, check important details here

    Also Read: TJEE 2022: Admit cards released, learn how to download

    Also Read: APJEE 2022: Registrations open today; know how to apply, documents needed

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Do not go to study in Pakistan, you will not get a job in India AICTE

    Don't go to study in Pakistan, you will not get a job in India: AICTE

    GAT-B,BET 2022: Exams starting from April 23, check important details here -adt

    GAT-B/BET 2022: Exams starting from April 23, check important details here

    HPCET 2022: Application form released, Know fees and how to apply - adt

    HPCET 2022: Application form released, Know fees and how to apply

    BSEB 2022: Class 10 compartment exam admit card to release on April 22 - adt

    BSEB 2022: Class 10 compartment exam admit card to release on April 22

    Karnataka 2nd PUC exam begin today know important guidelines you need to follow gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC exam begin today; know important guidelines you need to follow

    Recent Stories

    Wriddhiman Saha threat case: Reports say BCCI may ban journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha threat case: Reports say BCCI may ban journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Ola Electric recalls over 1400 S1 scooters after several fire incidents reported gcw

    Ola Electric recalls over 1,400 S1 scooters after several fire incidents reported

    Mann Ki Baat PM Modi address nation radio show highlights gcw

    Online transactions developing digital economy, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

    PM Modi praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files RBA

    PM Modi praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files; actor gifted ‘rudraksha mala’ to PM

    Watermelon to Orange: Fruits that will help to overcome 'Vitamin D' deficiency - adt

    Watermelon to Orange: Fruits that will help to overcome 'Vitamin D' deficiency

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon