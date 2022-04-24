NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS admit cards to be released tomorrow, Learn to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will hold the NEET MDS 2022 on May 2, 2022.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will announce the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS 2022 admit cards on April 25, 2022. The NEET Masters of Dental Surgery, MDS admit cards will be accessed through its official website on the NBE site at natboard.edu.in.

Here's how to download the Amit Cards:

1) Navigate to the NBEMS official site at natboard.edu.in

2) On the homepage, click on the exam tab and NEET MDS.

3) Click on the NEET MDS link.

4) Fill in the credentials and log in.

5) The admit card will be on the screen.

6) Download the copy and can print it for any future reference.

For any queries, the NBEMS has announced the candidate care number, 022 – 61087595, and can write to NBEMS at email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal.



